One arrested, suspicious package removed at Social Security office in Augusta

One person was arrested and the FBI is investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Social Security Administration office in Augusta.

Deputies were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Junior Parkway for a bomb threat at approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The agency's bomb squad was called to the scene and cleared a suspicious package.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody, according to the release. Since the incident occurred at a federal office, the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

