Bomb threat targets East Lansing congregation Sunday morning

EAST LANSING — A religious group was the target of a bomb threat Sunday morning, East Lansing Police said in a press release.

ELPD officers along with officers from the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1900 block of Coolidge Road at about 11 a.m.

Police did not specify the congregation, but an advisory sent by police said the address was 1924 Coolidge, the address of Shaarey Zedek synagogue, which was the target of threats earlier this year.

There was no answer at Shaarey Zedek Sunday afternoon.

Police investigated at the scene Sunday and determined there was no current threat to the congregation or the public, ELPD said in a press release.

“We take these types of threats very seriously,” East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pride said. “We will utilize any and all resources to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Police did not say in the release how the threat was communicated.

"This remains an open investigation. ELPD is continuing to work with the congregation to find the person or persons responsible for making the threat," police said.

People with information are asked to call the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing police investigate after bomb threat at local congregation