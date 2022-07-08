Bomb threat temporarily clears HCC's ARCC; threats called into colleges across Maryland

Authorities across Maryland found themselves investigating bomb threats made against at least four colleges Friday, including Hagerstown Community College and Wor-Wic Community College near Salisbury, authorities said.

Authorities cannot yet say if the threats are related to similar threats made against community colleges in other parts of the country over the past few days.

HCC's Athletic, Recreation and Community Center, known as the ARCC, was cleared by a state fire marshal's office explosive dog team, said Oliver Alkire, a senior deputy state fire marshal.

Between late morning and early afternoon Friday, multiple bomb threats were called in for HCC, Carroll Community College south of Westminster, Md.; St. Mary's College of Maryland in Southern Maryland, and Wor-Wic Community College east of Salisbury on the Lower Eastern Shore, authorities reported.

The Baltimore field office for the FBI is gathering info about bomb threats made at five Maryland colleges on Friday, with all five sites cleared, said Special Agent Shayne Buchwald, spokesperson for the Baltimore office. Buchwald did not immediately have the name of the fifth college and referred further questions to the national FBI office because the threats against college campuses are a recent national trend.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats received by multiple colleges and universities," according to a statement from the FBI's national press office that was emailed late Friday afternoon. "The FBI takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

Media outlets reported bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Texas and Kansas on Thursday and at West Virginia and Louisiana campuses earlier in the week.

It's too early in the investigation to know if the threats made to Maryland campuses are related to ones made at other colleges across the country, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in an email.

Investigations into the Maryland threats will continue with each case being handled by a police agency with local jurisdiction, she wrote.

Investigations into the bomb threats are being conducted by the HCC Police with the help of state and local agencies; by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office; the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office; and for Wor-Wic, state police from the Salisbury barrack, according to authorities.

What was the situation at Hagerstown Community College?

HCC spokeswoman Beth Kirkpatrick said there was minimal activity in the ARCC at the time it was evacuated due to the threat. There were no classes or special activities in the center and there was no College for Kids program this week on campus due to the Fourth of July holiday, she said.

The threat against HCC was reported through the Washington County 911 dispatch center around 12:20 p.m., according to information Kirkpatrick provided. The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted campus police with evacuating the ARCC and the state fire marshal's office responded with a bomb dog to search the building.

No threats were found inside and, based on the investigation, HCC Police don't believe there are threats to any other buildings on campus, according to an update campus police emailed to students and which Kirkpatrick provided to The Herald-Mail.

HCC's crisis management team and campus police provided timely alerts through the college's emergency alert texting system and internal messaging boards on campus, according to the update for students.

What we know about what happened at Wor-Wic Community College

"A non-credible threat was received today. Out of an abundance of caution, the Maryland State Police and the college’s public safety officers conducted walk-throughs of our campus buildings," said Sandra Pierson, spokesperson for the college. "All areas were inspected. No devices were found."

Russo confirmed the bomb threat at Wor-Wic and that no suspicious packages were found.

The matter remains under investigation by state police at the Salisbury barrack, she wrote.

What happened at Carroll Community College?

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 11:55 a.m. Friday to Carroll Community College for a reported bomb threat, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Campus security evacuated buildings, which were searched, the release states. Authorities did not find evidence of a credible threat.

A site was set up for parents to pick up their children given summer camps in session, said Cpl. Jonathan Light with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The Carroll County college remained closed for the day, while HCC's ARCC reopened.

What was found in St. Mary's County?

Jason Babcock, spokesman for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff's office got a call around 11 a.m. via a TextNow app for a suspicious backpack with numbers on it.

Authorities searched two buildings, the admissions building and Montgomery Hall — a nearby fine arts building — and didn't find a backpack fitting that description, Babcock said. K9 units alerted on two suspicious items — a sleeping bag and camera equipment — which the bomb squad investigated and cleared, he said.

Alkire said the bomb threats for HCC and Carroll Community College also were reported as a device possibly in a backpack. No backpack was found at the ARCC, he said.

Anyone with information about the bomb threats may contact:

HCC Police at 240-500-2501

Maryland State Police's Salisbury barrack at 410-749-3101.

Cpl. Glen Knott with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 72279 or glen.knott@stmarysmd.com, or by contacting St. Mary's County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, texting a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637).

Detective Herold with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900 or djherold@carrollcountymd.gov.

