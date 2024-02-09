Bomb threat under investigation in Cliffside Park as public urged to avoid area

Bergen County authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat in Cliffside Park Friday afternoon.

The threat was reported at 12:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, the county prosecutor's office said in a statement. The public is urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A bomb squad from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office is on the scene assisting in the sweep. The prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation along with the Cliffside Park Police Department.

The location is about two blocks from the local police department.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bomb threat in Cliffside Park NJ under investigation