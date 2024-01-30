Bomb threats at UT Arlington prompt evacuations of four student housing buildings

Multiple buildings at UT Arlington are being evacuated Monday night after bomb threats were received, according to an emergency alert sent by the university.

About half an hour later and 230 miles south of Arlington, at Texas State University in San Marcos, a campus alert was tweeted “out of an abundance of caution” and that five buildings were being evacuated.

Texas State issued another message at 7:23 p.m., saying the threat was unfounded and all buildings were reopened.

In a post on social media at 6:14 p.m., campus police ordered an evacuation of the Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall and Arbor Oaks buildings. All of the buildings are student housing.

Students who have been evacuated from the buildings can go to the Maverick Activities Center while waiting for permission to return to their dorms or apartments, according to campus police. The rest of the campus is allowed to continue normal operations.

Police did not say how they received the bomb threats or how credible they believe the threats to be. Campus police are investigating.

Jeff Carlton, a spokesperson for UT Arlington, said in an emailed statement that police are still investigating and working with Arlington Fire and Rescue.

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police investigating multiple bomb threats on campus. Evacuate Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, Arbor Oaks. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

The Star-Telegram has reached out to a campus spokesperson for more information.

