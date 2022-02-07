Bomb Threats, 104th Birthday, Mask Orders End: Top MD News
MARYLAND — Here are some of the top stories on Maryland Patches this week:
Injured Bald Eagle Pays MD Homeowner A Surprise Front-Porch Visit
MOCO Cop Dies After 'Incapacitating Medical Event' While Driving
MD State Of Emergency Ends As Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
Baltimore Firefighters' Funeral Service: Watch The Livestream
2 Campuses Closed In Baltimore; Bomb Threat Under Investigation
Bowie State University Bomb Threat: Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted
Charges Filed Against Security Officer Who Punched HCPSS Student
MD Light Rail Crash: FL Driver Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks
Pig Heart Recipient Alert, Making Progress At Maryland Hospital
Bill Would Open The Door For Investigations In Wrongful Conviction Cases
Anne Arundel County Mask Mandate Expires, COVID Metrics Improve
Kids Under 5 Could Soon Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines In MD
Harford County Confirms First Continuing Care Retirement Community Will Not Be Built
MD School Resource Officer Recovers Replica Gun From Student
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Goo Goo Dolls Headline Annapolis Music Festival
Snow Days May Become Virtual Learning Days In Montgomery County
Fair Housing Advocates Urge Lawmakers To Allow Local Just-Cause Eviction Laws
Amid ‘Staggering' Nursing Shortage, Lawmakers Target Price Gouging Concerns
Legislation Seeks To Reduce Police Interaction In Crisis Situations, Support Call Centers
This article originally appeared on the Baltimore Patch