Bomb threats launched vs. Mardela Middle and High School lead to arrest of teen suspect

An arrest has been made in connection to a bomb threat that was directed at Mardela Middle and High School in January.

The suspect, Tre'Quan Worthy, 18, was issued a criminal summons on Jan. 31, and was served on Feb. 1, according to a release from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Worthy is being charged with false statement-destructive device, arson/threat of arson, threat of mass violence and attempting-school disturb operation.

What happened in the bomb threats incident

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Mardela Middle and High School faced a security incident when a series of bomb threats were directed at the school. The administration promptly took action and investigative efforts were initiated to identify and apprehend the subject.

After an investigation that included identifying and tracking down VOIP/IP numbers and locations, Worthy was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned that worthy lived in Crisfield, Maryland, and traveled to meet him there, where the Sheriff's Office says he confessed to his involvement with the bomb threats.

According to Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Worthy explained that his intentions were not to cause harm, but to get his friend, who attends Mardela Middle and High School, out of school for the day. Worthy’s cell phone was seized for further investigation pending a Search and Seizure warrant.

While the incident caused concern and disruption, law enforcement concluded that the immediate risk to public safety was low and appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

