Bomb threats made against judicial centers across country, including Minnesota

Jan. 4—ST. PAUL — A second round of bomb threats in Minnesota is being investigated by federal agencies, according to the State Court Administrator's Office.

Emailed bomb threats were sent to several judiciaries across the country around 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, but law enforcement has told local judiciaries that they do not believe the threats to be credible, Kyle Christopherson, communication specialist for the Minnesota Judicial Branch, said.

The Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the threats, has not released any more information.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, several state capitols, including in Minnesota, received similar threats that were also deemed as not credible. The Minnesota State Capitol was briefly shut down for a security sweep.

In Crow Wing County,

court hearings were interrupted

after the threats were received Thursday at the Judicial Center in Brainerd. Judge Erik Askegaard told those gathered for a virtual court hearing that similar threats had been sent to churches and mosques as well.

Last month, more than

two dozen public schools and nine Jewish institutions in Minnesota received non-credible shooting and bombing threats,

as well.