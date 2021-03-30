Bomb threats made in calls to Plantation Manor

Mar. 30—THOMASVILLE — A little before 9 Monday night, a Legacy Village at Plantation Manor employee reported receiving two bomb threats by phone.

The employee told police she considered the first call a prank by teenage boys who said, "There is a bomb in your building. You need to remove all of your residents out of the building."

The second call — in quick succession — repeated the same message.

"Nothing suspicious was found at the location," said Lt. Toby Knifer, who heads Thomasville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

The responding police officer called the number from which the calls were made. The person who answered denied making the calls.

"We're trying to identify who the caller was," Knifer said.

The person — or persons — who made the calls will be charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

Whether to evacuate is a decision made by a threatened business or facility, the commander said.

In bomb threats, he said, there is employees' fear of imminent danger at a facility such as Legacy Village at Plantation Manor where staff is responsible for elderly residents.

Coordination and logistics would be required in an evacuation of the 220 Park Ave. building, and mobility would be a factor, Knifer said.

"It could be a time-consuming and volatile situation," he added.