Bomb threats reported at Atlanta City Hall, police investigating

Police are currently investigating bomb threats made at Atlanta City Hall.

Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that multiple threats were made against the government building on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

APD Homeland Security and Bomb Squad are making sure the area is safe.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw K9 units searching the building.

It’s unclear if the threats were real or if any devices were found inside or around City Hall.

Police say no injuries have been reported and they are still investigating.

There is no word on if there are any suspects.

