Bomb threats target 3 NKY schools in less than 24 hours

Bomb threats on Thursday resulted in lockdowns at two Northern Kentucky schools less than 24 hours after a hoax bomb threat was made to Boone County High School.

The first threat came just after 8 a.m. when deputies were notified of a bomb threat directed at Conner High School in Hebron, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Officials said the information was provided third party through a suicide prevention hotline and the person making the threat said they weren't present at the school building.

The statements and details surrounding the threat suggested to authorities that the suspect did not have intimate knowledge about the school, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies did not find any active threat when they responded to the high school and the lockdown has since been lifted, said Sergeant Anthony Theetge.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies have yet to identify a suspect.

Beechwood evacuated building Thursday morning

Around 11:05 a.m., the Beechwood Independent Schools campus in Fort Mitchell was evacuated of students and staff after Kenton County dispatchers received a bomb threat similar to the calls made in Boone County, the school district said in a letter to parents.

Fort Mitchell police and fire personnel responded to the school to perform a sweep of the campus.

Boone County Schools locked down Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, Boone County High School in Florence was placed on temporary lockdown after a threat was made about a bomb being placed on school grounds.

A Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport police bomb unit searched the premises and no explosive devices were found.

