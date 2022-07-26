‘Bomb’ thrown by man’s ex-wife was actually a sex toy, Tennessee cops say

A woman accused of threatening to blow up her ex-husband and his new fiancee threw a package out her car window, prompting a bomb squad to investigate and discover a surprising object, according to Tennessee court documents.

Officers responded to a towing business in Nashville at around 7:20 p.m. on July 25, according to an affidavit filed with a court in Davidson County.

A man told police that his ex-wife had been harassing and stalking him and his new fiancee. He said she came to the tow yard in the morning to confront the couple and told them she’d “put them in jail,” the affidavit says.

The man told police that his ex-wife called the business later that afternoon, yelled, threatened him and said, “I’m gonna blow y’all up,” before hanging up.

At around 6:30 p.m. that day, surveillance video captured the woman driving in front of the tow yard and throwing a bag out the driver’s side window.

The man and his fiancee feared for their safety and called police, according to the affidavit.

Police officers and hazardous device units shut down the block where the towing business is located to investigate the package.

They found the package contained a sex toy, not an explosive, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested the woman and charged her with two counts of false reporting.

6 hospitalized after man intentionally drove Jeep into restaurant, Alabama cops say

Man stalked estranged wife for months with tracking device on car, feds say

Son killed father ‘over car keys,’ Florida cops say. Body found after missing 5 days