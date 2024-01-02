Bomb washes up on Northern California beach following storms, sheriff says

Heavy surf spawned by stormy weather washed a bomb up on a beach near Santa Cruz on New Year’s Eve, California authorities said.

The inert bomb was found on a beach in Pajaro Dunes, about 20 miles southeast of Santa Cruz, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

A photo with the release shows a corroded bomb with fins lying on the sand.

The discovery followed several days of strong storms that produced huge waves in Northern California.

The sheriff’s bomb team checked out the bomb and had it taken from the beach, the sheriff’s office said. Personnel from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield collected it for disposal.

Santa Cruz is about 75 miles south of San Francisco.

