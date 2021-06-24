‘Like a bomb went off.’ Photos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami

Images and video shared on social media early Thursday morning show the devastating aftermath of a partial collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida.

The 12-story oceanfront condo tower near Miami collapsed around 2 a.m. Thursday, leaving at least 10 people injured and one person dead, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the Miami Herald.

About 70 of the condo’s 130 apartments were destroyed or damaged, according to Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management.

Horrified reaction poured in from across the nation as images circulated online.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo was shown in surveillance video obtained by WSVN.

JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning.



According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021

In one woman’s video from inside the condo, you can see the beginning of the collapse and debris falling into her living room.

@AgendaFreeTV I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse. This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the lose of connection (I was away from the building today). Towards the end, you hear the structure failing pic.twitter.com/UzBJQogUxp — rosie (@_rosiesantana) June 24, 2021

The cause of the collapse is unknown as of Thursday morning.

One man’s videos show the immediate aftermath of the collapse. He said the building is next to his hotel and he and others in the area were evacuated to a nearby recreation center.

Another man shared video his brother took, saying his family was sound asleep in the hotel feet away from the condo.

“They are sitting on the street in their pajamas with no shoes on after being evacuated,” he said.

Looks to be a little more than “partial” pic.twitter.com/WR5sHzog67 — JC Groves (@JCGroves) June 24, 2021

Speaking Thursday on the “Today” show, Burkett said of the aftermath, “It looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off.”

“The whole building shook like an earthquake,” a resident told an ABC News reporter.

Rescue crews combed through the rubble Thursday to find survivors, including a young boy who was shown being pulled away by firefighters.

Boy rescued from the rubble of a building collapse in Surfside, Florida -- near Miami Beach.

Hundreds of first responders are on the scene right now.

Rescue operation continues at 8777 Collins Ave. pic.twitter.com/Hnq7Gd9QW4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

Other photos and video show the building in the daylight hours as crews continue rescue efforts and assess damage.

Daytime view of the collapsed building in Surfside pic.twitter.com/lOjLwABLOW — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 24, 2021

Surfside resident sent me this photo of what the building looked like before the collapse. Front wing is destroyed. #surfside #miami #buildingcollapse pic.twitter.com/1XWUAuhuCi — Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) June 24, 2021

A bunkbed and a chair can be seen on the top floor of a partially collapsed condominium near Miami Beach.



At least one person has died and a child was rescued from the rubble. Read more: https://t.co/BiC1yaJeMN pic.twitter.com/zyKQtCm5Pb — WPTV (@WPTV) June 24, 2021

“Everyone who is alive is out of the building,” Rollason told the Miami Herald just after 8 a.m.

View of Collapsed Surfside building from the beach. Watch live on Youtube. #MiamiBeach https://t.co/oMhLwvk5fj pic.twitter.com/PvQg5abZQ7 — JJB (@arrowhead03) June 24, 2021

“Horrific catastrophe”: Here are new pictures of the #Surfside building that partially collapsed overnight. Mayor of Surfside fears there are still people trapped under the rubble.



At least 1 dead, at least 9 taken to the hospital. @CBSMiami @CBS4Ted : Nicholas Balboa pic.twitter.com/iHQz4WgCjC — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) June 24, 2021

