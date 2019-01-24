Bombardier to buy Triumph's wing-making unit

FILE PHOTO - A Bombardier trade pavilion is seen at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> said on Wednesday it will buy a wing manufacturing unit from aircraft parts supplier Triumph Group <TGI.N> to boost its business jets program.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Bombardier said the deal will add to its adjusted aerostructures revenue forecast.

The company now expects the unit to post revenue of between $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion in 2019, up from prior estimates of $2 billion.





