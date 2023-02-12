Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To CA$74.93

Last week, you might have seen that Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.0% to CA$59.80 in the past week. It was an okay report, and revenues came in at US$6.9b, approximately in line with analyst estimates leading up to the results announcement. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Bombardier

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bombardier from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$7.75b in 2023 which, if met, would be a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Bombardier forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.05 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.8% to CA$74.93. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Bombardier analyst has a price target of CA$96.39 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$59.72. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Bombardier is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 12% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 26% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10.0% annually. So it looks like Bombardier is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Bombardier following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bombardier going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bombardier you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here