Bombardier must face hedge funds' lawsuit over bond transaction -New York judge

Illustration shows Bombardier logo
Allison Lampert and Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Allison Lampert and Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Friday rejected an attempt by Bombardier Inc to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of hedge funds that accused the business jet maker of short-changing them by selling new debt after divesting major businesses in 2020 and 2021.

Justice Andrew Borrok of the Manhattan Supreme Court said the hedge funds did not waive their right to declare Bombardier in default on their bonds, part of a $250 million issuance maturing in 2034, when it sold the businesses, including its commercial aircraft program.

The hedge funds Antara Capital Master Fund, Corbin ERISA Opportunity Fund and Corbin Opportunity Fund sued Bombardier last January, after the company sold an additional $260 million of the bonds to another investor.

That sale gave the investor a majority of the now $510 million issuance, and it voted to waive the default.

The three hedge funds said it had no right to do that. They claimed that the default required Bombardier to pay them $398 million, including outstanding principal plus the present value of future interest payments.

Borrok dismissed some of the plaintiffs' claims but said they could replead them.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Duane Loft, a partner at Pallas Partners who represents the plaintiffs, said: "We're pleased that the court interpreted the indenture to mean what it says - that these new notes don't count for purposes of waving the past default."

Bombardier now focuses mainly on private jets. Its rivals include Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp and Cessna jet maker Textron Inc.

The case is Antara Capital Master Fund LP et al v Bombardier Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 650477/2022.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Maiya Keidan in Toronto; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazilian securities watchdog launches new probes into Americanas accounting fiasco

    Brazilian securities watchdog CVM said on Friday it has launched two new probes into retailer Americanas SA's accounting scandal and the firm's reorganization process. CVM said it launched an administrative proceeding to analyze "failures to disclose relevant information by (Americanas) regarding proposals for capitalization and the renegotiation of debts with creditors and the assessment of the sale of assets." Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January shortly after disclosing accounting inconsistencies worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion) and overall debt of more than $8 billion.

  • Even though Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has lost US$2.9b market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 189% over 3 years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a...

  • Best FAANG Stock to Buy: Facebook vs. Amazon vs. Apple vs. Netflix vs. Google

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOGL) have all done an excellent job growing their businesses and boosting profits.

  • Plunging bond yields boost stocks' allure ahead of Fed meeting

    Whipsawed U.S. stocks have gained an unexpected ally in recent days - a historic plunge in bond yields. U.S. government bond yields fell steeply this week, with some durations marking their biggest drops in decades, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would likely curb its aggressive rate hike trajectory to avoid exacerbating financial system stress following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The volatility in fixed income markets has unsettled investors, and falling yields can reflect expectations that the Fed will cut rates because of a hit to growth.

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36

  • QuantumScape Just Did Something Even Tesla Has Struggled With

    Next-generation battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) filed its annual report and shareholder letter recently, and we learned that it did something even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rarely ever done: reached a major milestone, and done it in the timeline management promised.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club

    Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing could drive these stocks into an exclusive club.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in option contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Here's What 1 of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

    Made famous by her love of innovation, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is naturally a fan of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Every month a team of Ark analysts explore statistics on the Bitcoin blockchain and other economic trends in an effort to gauge Bitcoin's overall position in the market and where it might be headed. It was full of valuable information for investors and highlighted why Bitcoin will likely remain at the top of the cryptocurrency asset class for years to come.

  • Tata Consultancy Declines After CEO Resigns in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajesh Gopinathan resigned his post as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., a surprise move that followed a six-year tenure during which shares of Asia’s largest IT services firm almost tripled.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion L