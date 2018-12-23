The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (NSE:BBTC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (NSE:BBTC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Bombay Burmah Trading Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Director Ness Wadia for ₹13m worth of shares, at about ₹1,221 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Ness Wadia was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ness Wadia bought 13.60k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹1,238. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:BBTC Insider Trading December 23rd 18 More

Does Bombay Burmah Trading Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Bombay Burmah Trading insiders own 11% of the company, worth about ₹9.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bombay Burmah Trading Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bombay Burmah Trading insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Bombay Burmah Trading is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

