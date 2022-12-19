"You bombed it to bits. Judases": Russians arrest teenager for writing truth about Mariupol

A 17-year-old girl in St Petersburg has been arrested for writing "Murderers, you bombed it to bits. Judases" on a Mariupol-themed installation.

Source: Sever.Realii (North.Realities), citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Details: The detained 17-year-old St Petersburg resident has been charged with "discrediting" the Russian army.

The name of the detainee is still unknown. According to Sota, she is an 11th-grade (Year 12) student at one of the city's schools. After the police report was drawn up, she was released under obligation to appear when summoned.

After the occupation of Mariupol, representatives of the Russian authorities in St Petersburg visited the devastated Ukrainian city and announced that St Petersburg and Mariupol would be "twinned".

An installation in the form of a heart with the inscription "Petersburg-Mariupol" had been set up in St Petersburg for the New Year.

Graffiti saying "Murderers, you bombed it to bits. Judases" appeared on the installation on 18 December – less than a week after it had been set up.

After that, several workers removed the installation's cladding. At first, they wanted to clean the lining of the heart, but later it was decided to replace it with a new one.

