Bomber jets take off in Russia, threatening new attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv City Military Administration has said that several Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber jets took off on the morning of 10 February and has urged Ukrainians to heed air-raid sirens amid fear of a new missile attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "The enemy has deployed Tu-95 strategic bomber jets that can carry cruise missiles. There is a significant threat of a missile strike. I stress once again: do not ignore air-raid sirens. Find shelter as soon as they are sounded."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russia has deployed three missile carriers, including one submarine, with a total array of up to 20 missiles, in the Black Sea soon after the storm in the Black Sea quietened down on the morning of 10 February.

Air-raid sirens were sounded across all of Ukraine at 08:30 Kyiv time.

Background:

Russian forces deployed reconnaissance drones on 9 February; Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down one of them.

Russian forces also deployed Shahed-131/136 attack drones to carry out attacks on Ukraine on the night of 9–10 February.

Dozens of Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro soon after the drone attack.

Around 10 explosions rocked Kharkiv, and Russia struck Zaporizhzhia 17 times within an hour.

