Bombers launch from Dyess AFB over weekend for airstrike mission following Jan. 28 deaths

Following the Jan. 28 deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan, B-1B Lancers were launched from Dyess Air Force Base to "support the U.S. Central Command priorities and mission of providing precision, long-range strikes anytime and anywhere," according to a release provided by DAFB Public Affairs.

Under the direction of President Joe Biden, on Feb. 2, U.S. military forces conducted strikes on seven facilities used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militias to attack U.S. forces.

Airmen perform preflight maintenance on a B-1B Lancer on the flightline at Dyess AFB on Feb. 1, 2024. Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1Bs recently launched from Dyess AFB.

CENTCOM recorded U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets including command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities.

Biden released an official statement Feb. 3 regarding U.S. military operations in the Middle East and action that will be taken if harm to soldiers persists.

U.S. Air Force Airman, 7th Munitions Conventional Maintenance stockpile supervisor, harnesses down a Joint Direct Attack Munition for transport at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024.

“Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing. The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” Biden’s statement read.

U.S. Air Forces Central Commander General Alex Grynkewich said he was extremely proud of the discipline and professionalism of airmen during the execution of the airstrike mission Feb. 2 in Iraq and Syria.

“These defensive strikes highlight America’s commitment to defending our troops anytime, anywhere,” Grynkewich stated.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Bombers depart from Dyess AFB to support Middle East airstrike mission