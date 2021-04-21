Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

  • Smoke blows from a burning vehicles at the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
  • Amubalnces park close to the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
  • A police officer and rescue workers arrive at the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
  • An ambulance transports an injured from the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
  • A police officer and rescue workers arrive at the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
1 / 5

Pakistan Hotel Bombing

Smoke blows from a burning vehicles at the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A powerful bomb went off in the parking area of a five-star Serena hotel in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, wounding some people, police said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
ABDUL SATTAR AND MUNIR AHMED
·3 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said.

Security forces rushed to the Serena hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the site of the blast. Police said rescuers transported victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban.

Senior police official Azhar Akram said officers were trying to determine whether the bomb was planted in a vehicle that was parked in the hotel’s parking lot. He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating. Other security officials said the bomb exploded minutes after a car entered the parking lot, and authorities were investigating to determine whether it was a suicide attack.

Wasim Beg, a spokesperson at the provincial health department, said four people died and 12 were wounded in the bombing.

It was unclear who was behind the attack. Southwestern Baluchistan province is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State group also have a presence there.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the provincial capital.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed quickly blamed neighboring India for the hotel bombing, although he provided no evidence to back up the allegation. He told a Pakistani Geo news channel that Pakistan had only one enemy and it was neighboring India, which he alleged was behind the bombing. Ahmed said they had received intelligence about possible attacks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere and the information had been shared with relevant authorities to beef up security

Liaquat Shahwani, a provincial government spokesman, called the attack an act of terrorism. “Terrorists want to disrupt peace in Baluchistan. Those who don't want to see progress and prosperity in the Baluchistan province are responsible for this act of terrorism."

Jam Kamal Khan, chief minister in Baluchistan, took to Twitter to condemn the bombing. Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said authorities were investigating and a statement would be issued later.

Baluchistan’s Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong was staying at the hotel at the time of the bombing but it was unclear what the motive was behind the attack. He said no guests were hurt but that a police officer was among four people who died in the attack.

The hotel is frequented by foreigners as it is the city's only luxury hotel and is considered safe.

Arbab Kamran Kasi, a doctor at Quetta's main hospital, said about a dozen wounded were being brought their and they declared an emergency at the hospital to handle victims.

The bombing in Quetta came hours after Pakistan and neighboring Iran opened a new border crossing point in Baluchistan to improve trade and economic relations. Baluchistan shares a border with Iran and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban have been targeting the military and civilians across the country since 2001, when this Islamic nation joined the U.S.-led war on terror following the Sept. 11 attack in the United States. Since then, the insurgents have declared war on the government of Pakistan and have carried out numerous attacks. Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has nearly completed a fence along the border with Afghanistan, which Islamabad says is necessary to prevent militant attacks from both sides. Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to Islamic militants operating along the porous frontier.

___

Associated Press journalist Abdul Sattar reported this story in Quetta and AP writer Munir Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change creates migrants. Biden considers protections

    Ioane Teitiota and his wife fought for years to stay in New Zealand as refugees, arguing that rising sea levels caused by climate change threaten the very existence of the tiny Pacific island nation they fled, one of the lowest-lying countries on Earth. While New Zealand's courts didn't dispute high tides pose a risk to Kiribati, about halfway between Hawaii and Australia, laws dealing with refugees didn't address the danger so the government deported them. No nation offers asylum or other legal protections to people displaced specifically because of climate change.

  • 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger

    "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

  • U.S. Senate panel advances bill to aid Ukraine, pressure Nord Stream 2

    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to deliver aid to Ukraine in its struggle with Russia and pressure companies helping to build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that could deprive Kyiv of lucrative transit fees. The Ukraine Security Partnership Act, which was approved by voice vote, authorizes $300 million in foreign military financing, of which $150 million would be subject to conditions. It needs to be passed in the full Senate and House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pakistani College Student Survives ACID Attack Outside Her NY Home

    A Pakistani woman nearly died after falling victim to an acid attack just outside her home in Elmont, New York last month. Hofstra University student Nafiah Fatima, 21, was helping her mother unload a car at their Arlington Avenue residence when the male suspect suddenly appeared around 8:15 p.m. on March 17. In a neighbor's surveillance video, the suspect can be seen running up to Fatima while she was in her driveway, according to NBC New York.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • Derek Chauvin held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: Chauvin, who is still awaiting sentencing, is being held in the isolation wing of Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison because the state's prison system fears for his safety.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The cells in the prison's isolation wing are small and only contain a bench with a mattress pad, a toilet and sink, and a tiny shower and are constantly monitored by cameras as well as a guard inspection every 30 minutes.The former officer is allowed to exercise for one hour a day outside of his cell but will be kept away from other inmates.The big picture: A sentencing decision for Chauvin will be rendered in the coming weeks.Chauvin faces a likely sentence of up to 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher if jurors find aggravating factors.Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trevor Noah Is Wrong about the Police

    America’s screens and airwaves are once again flooded with coverage of police-involved deaths, and all feverish commentary that always follows such tragedies. We’ve had the wall-to-wall coverage of the Minneapolis trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, just found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd last year, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., by an officer who meant to deploy a Taser, and now a fresh controversy over a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, killing a teenage girl armed with a knife who was attempting to stab someone. Now, law enforcement is at the center of a heated national conversation. And the rhetoric is only getting hotter. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, declared: “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist . . . No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.” This is an unhelpful sentiment, to say the least, but especially shameful to utter at a time when some in law enforcement have been laying to rest their own. “We’re told time and time again that these incidents that Black Americans are experiencing are because of ‘bad apples,’ right?” said Daily Show host Trevor Noah, using a phrase he believes is used to dismiss police misconduct. “My question, though, is where are the good apples?” he asks. Trevor Noah and Rashida Talib have a right to voice their opinions — just as I do. So here’s mine: These celebrities and politicians couldn’t walk a mile in the shoes of these officers or do what these brave men and women do every day. We’re talking about people who put their lives on the line for us on a regular basis without so much as a thank you from the national media. Indeed, media coverage plays a large role here. So a plausible defense of such voices as Trevor Noah’s asking, “Where are the good apples?” is because we don’t hear their stories nearly enough. So, for once, let’s hear some of these stories. Here’s one that took place on a stretch of highway outside Las Cruces, N.M. There, on February 4, Officer Darian Jarrott of the New Mexico State Police was shot at point-blank range by a drug dealer, Omar Cueva, at a traffic stop. Because of a miscommunication, Officer Jarrott was facing this suspect, who was known to have a violent criminal past, by himself. When Cueva pointed a gun pointed in his face, Jarrott did not even draw his own weapon, but seemed to have peacefully convinced Cueva to hand over his rifle — until Cueva changed his mind and fired. He shot Officer Jarrott multiple times and left him for dead. Then there’s the case of Tampa, Fla., Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. Last month, he stopped a drunk driver (barreling down the highway at over 100 miles per hour toward oncoming traffic) from slamming head-on into a young woman’s car by placing his car between them. Madsen, a father of three and beloved husband, didn’t survive the impact. As of today, there has been no mention of him on CNN.com. Very few in the national media seem willing to say Jarrott’s or Madsen’s names on air or to speak to their stories. Their deaths have been covered locally with occasional stories posted on some online outlets, but there have been no panels or legal experts summoned to discuss them at great length on cable news. Our outrage-driven media culture doesn’t have a place for these stories. When they are acknowledged, it’s usually in passing or to highlight a problem with law-enforcement procedures, training, and now funding, but rarely (if ever) the bravery of these men and women. But maybe America is thinking about police funding the wrong way. Maybe our police agencies need to be better funded, especially in their approach to training. We now know that across the country a majority of Americans oppose the radical idea of defunding our police. As an officer in the U.S. Army, I received some of the best training possible and was able to perform at high levels in the line of duty because as a nation, we’ve made considerable investments in our military. The current culture favors “defunding” the police — a backwards idea that would lead to fewer resources for training, lower retention rates of seasoned officers, and more opportunity for violent criminals. A recipe for disaster. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for police officers in American history. The leading cause of death in the line of duty was COVID-19, but being shot and killed on the job came in second. Now is not the time to be calling for “no more policing,” which Representative Tlaib did just days after the funeral ceremony for the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die this year as a result of protecting her and her fellow members of Congress. Instead, we should recognize the heroism of officers like Darian Jarrott and the cost to the family he leaves behind. We should have a media willing to cover the heroics of the men and women in blue. Such coverage would show that police officers honorably fulfilling their responsibilities, the “good apples” Trevor Noah doesn’t think are real, far outnumber the “bad apples” and the mistakes. And we must invest in more and better training for law-enforcement officers in order to stop future tragedies before they happen.

  • Exclusive: UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved

    Problems that have delayed AstraZeneca supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility have been resolved, UNICEF told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it should receive 65 million doses by end-May from manufacturers outside India. The rollout of COVID vaccines has been disrupted by supply shortfalls in many countries, aggravated by a temporary hold on exports of the inoculation made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as the country battles to contain a surge in infections. "The initial challenges related to release of vaccines due to ramping up a new supply chain and production across different continents have now been resolved," the U.N. agency responsible for distributing vaccines through the programme told Reuters in an email.

  • Asia Today: Indian opposition leader positive for COVID-19

    Rahul Gandhi, an opposition Congress party leader and scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi family, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Gandhi last week called off political rallies in West Bengal state where provincial elections are being held. On Monday, another top Congress party leader and former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, also tested positive and was hospitalized as a precaution.

  • Boris Johnson teases Ian Blackford over barking dog

    Boris Johnson claims Ian Blackford’s dog made a “more sensible contribution” than the SNP Westminster leader during Prime Minister's Questions.

  • The Latest: Australia reducing flights from India

    Australia will reduce the number of flights arriving from India due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in the world’s second-most populous country. The government would soon announce a 30% reduction in scheduled commercial flights from India as well, he said. Australian authorities were calculating what other countries should join India on a list of high-risk nations requiring added travel restrictions.

  • Police: Long Island store shooter was a 'troubled employee'

    A man who killed a manager and wounded two workers at a Long Island grocery store was a “troubled employee” who had been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues, police said Wednesday. Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, opened fire Tuesday in an office area above the retail floor about 40 minutes after talking to a manager about transferring to another store, Nassau County Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said. Tips from the public led police to an apartment building about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, where officers in tactical gear blocked off doors and cornered Wilson “like a mouse in a trap,” arresting him about four hours after the shooting, Fitzpatrick said.

  • NHL roundup: Tanner Pearson's 2 late goals lift Canucks

    Tanner Pearson scored the tiebreaking and game-clinching goals less than four minutes apart in the third period Tuesday night as the host Vancouver Canucks dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Pearson put Vancouver (18-18-3, 39 points) ahead 4-3 at 9:48 with a man-advantage tally. Pearson doubled the lead at 13:36 when he swiped the puck from Alexander Kerfoot and beat goalie David Rittich from a sharp angle in the left faceoff circle, recording his eighth goal of the season.

  • 8-month-old wounded after shots fired outside home travel through walls, NC cops say

    The bullets were fired by people arguing in the neighborhood

  • Covid: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The explosion in Quetta, which killed at least four people, may have targeted China's ambassador.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.