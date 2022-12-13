Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

Allison Quinn
·2 min read
AFP via Getty
AFP via Getty

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.

Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”

Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown to smithereens, though no details were immediately given on how many Wagner fighters were killed. Russian state-run media was largely mum on the whole affair (with the exception of a Kremlin-friendly tabloid saying the site had been targeted because the U.S. knew Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin frequented the private army’s headquarters there.)

Ukrainian authorities say the Russian military is “carefully concealing” its losses in the strike. Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, confirmed the strike and quipped on Telegram that “many” Wagner mercenaries would undoubtedly be absent for their next roll call.

On Tuesday, Haidai issued a statement saying “hundreds” of Wagnerites have been killed before reaching the frontline in the last week and a half, either by “‘explosions’ caused by smoking in their headquarters or their barracks.”

Meanwhile, Bild reported Tuesday that a selfie taken in front of the hotel in Kadiivka may have alerted Ukraine’s military to the Wagner fighters’ whereabouts and sealed their fate. Russian media channels circulated the photo, speculating that the Russian soldier shown grinning in front of “Zhdanov’s Guest House” was none other than Pavel Prigozhin, the son of the Wagner founder, who previously said his son was serving in the ranks of the private army.

It was not immediately clear when the selfie was taken, and Prigozhin himself denied that his son had been impacted by the HIMARS strike. The Daily Beast has not independently verified the authenticity of the photo and its potential links to the bombing.

“Don’t worry, my son is fine,” the Putin-friendly businessman said in a statement Sunday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity

    The Musk Foundation gave about $160 million in 2021 to nonprofits, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and X Prize, Bloomberg reports.

  • Slovakia readies transfer of upgraded MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine

    Bratislava is involving both Ukrainian and U.S. officials in the talks surrounding a prospective transfer.

  • Belarusian forces plan to "take under protection" asset on border with Ukraine during army inspection

    As part of a surprise inspection of the Belarusian army, one of the military units has been tasked to cover and take under protection an asset on the country's southern border, that is, on the border with Ukraine.

  • Investigators give evidence to North Carolina AG in alleged voter fraud case against Mark Meadows

    The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is reviewing evidence and could soon make a decision whether or not to charge former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, for allegations of voter fraud.

  • Putin relishes his hours-long annual news conference. He’s skipping it this year.

    The Russian autocrat typically uses the year-end ritual to polish his image, answering a wide range of questions on domestic and foreign policy to demonstrate his grip on details and give the semblance of openness even though the event is tightly stage-managed.

  • 'Enough is enough': UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in England across the Channel has more than doubled in the last two years, with government figures showing Albanians account for the highest number of people arriving by this route. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new five-point strategy for dealing with illegal immigration, including plans to fast-track the return of Albanian asylum seekers, and clearing the initial backlog of almost 150,000 asylum cases by the end of next year by doubling the number of caseworkers.

  • FTX CEO's bewilderment that company used QuickBooks for its accounting echoes a scene in 'Breaking Bad'

    During a congressional hearing, FTX CEO John J. Ray III said FTX used accounting tool QuickBooks, an unusual move for a multibillion-dollar company.

  • Russia to see huge budget deficit in Dec after Gazprom-fuelled surplus in Nov

    Russia's monthly budget deficit could reach 3.5 trillion roubles ($55.38 billion) in December for the government to see an annual deficit at 2% of GDP as promised, after a Gazprom-fuelled jump pushed the surplus so far this year to around $9 billion. Russia ran a budget surplus of 557 billion roubles ($8.81 billion) from January to November, the finance ministry said on Monday, a more than fourfold jump from October. Energy giant Gazprom provided almost 39% of revenues with 1 trillion roubles in first-half dividends and mineral extraction tax (MET), without which the hole in treasury funds could have hit 600 billion roubles, analysts said.

  • Russian diplomat complains to Turkey about "aggressive behaviour" of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that during political consultations in Istanbul, he informed the Turkish side about the "aggressive behaviour" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia.

  • 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They’re killin’ it

    49ers RB Christian McCaffrey spoke of his former Panthers teammates like a proud father on Monday.

  • Second suspect arrested in fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Asian American business owner and community leader in Dallas. Kameron Taylor, 28, was apprehended on Friday for the murder of Jin Shin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15. The first suspect, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West, was arrested on Sept. 7 and indicted on Dec. 7.

  • Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successes

    The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of four regions in Ukraine which Moscow proclaimed as its own in September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies denounced as a "sham," coercive referendum. Advancing in some areas the region was difficult, the top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the territory in eastern Ukraine said, but added that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control. "A little more than 50% of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion controlled by Moscow, told Russian state-owned news agency RIA.

  • Following Griner's release, U.S. lawmakers want a "National Hostage" day

    Days after the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner from imprisonment in Russia, Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers will introduce legislation on Tuesday to establish March 9 as an annual day to remember Americans detained abroad. The bill, according to text seen by Reuters, seeks to make March 9 "National Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day," to call increased attention to Americans unjustly held abroad and add urgency to the push to bring them home. "Brittney Griner's release and unjust imprisonment has only underscored the need for Congress to continue working to safeguard the lives of wrongfully detained Americans," said Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a lead sponsor of the bill, in a statement.

  • Chinese Rocket Stage Now a Cloud of Orbital Debris After Disintegrating in Space

    On November 12, China’s Long March 6A rocket broke apart after launch, scattering debris in low Earth orbit. Now, reports suggest that the disintegrated upper stage of the rocket has grown to a cloud of 350 pieces of space debris.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin cancels annual news conference

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled his annual year-end news conference for the first time in a decade. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab speaks with CBS News' Lana Zak and Elaine Quijano about why the move is so significant.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia rejects Zelenskiy call for troop pullout, saying Ukraine must accept 'realities'

    Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations it proclaimed in September but which most countries of the United Nations have condemned as illegal. He was responding to a request by Zelenskiy to leaders from Group of Seven powers on Monday for more military equipment, support for financial and energy stability, and backing for a peace solution that would start with Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine, beginning this Christmas.

  • End of 40-year era of falling interest rates is crucial ‘sea change’ for investors: Howard Marks

    The easy money days of the past 40 years are a thing of the past, says veteran investor Howard Marks.

  • Brace for All-Out Attacks on Russian Soil, Kremlin Official Warns

    MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia should be on alert for more Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory following recent attacks at Russia’s Engels air base and another base in the Ryazan region within Russia, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev warned over the weekend.“There is no need to be surprised, we must be ready for anything—sooner or later they will supply them with everything—guns of any range, tanks, aircraft, we must calculate and prepare for this,” Gurulev said on Telegr

  • Jordan Love will request trade in 2023, Packers insider believes

    Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.

  • CNN Anchor Grills Lawmaker for Comparing Black Kid to ‘Luxury Handbag’

    CNNCNN anchor Kate Bolduan relentlessly held Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León’s feet to the fire on Tuesday, asking the embattled Democrat why he wasn’t resigning in the face of his racist remarks about another councilman’s young Black child.Following a bombshell tape that was leaked in October featuring him and other councilmembers making racist remarks about their colleagues, de León has refused to resign—even as others who participated in that meeting have quit in disgrace.After avoiding