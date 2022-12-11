Bombmaker charged in 1988 terror attack that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in U.S. custody: officials

A Libyan man charged with making a bomb in the terrorist attack that took down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing more than 260 people, is in United States custody, the Justice Department announced Sunday.

Masud Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi allegedly made the explosive that brought the airliner down as it traveled from London to New York.

The explosion over Lockerbie killed 259 people in the air, as well as 11 on the ground, officials say.

Masud faces two criminal charges, which were announced in 2020. He will appear in a Washington federal court, the Justice Department said.

With News Wire Services