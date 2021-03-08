Bombshell interview that rocked the palace is met with a royal wall of silence

Gordon Rayner
·5 min read
Media gather outside Buckingham Palace in London following the release of an interview with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Their working week had begun at 1am, and while the rest of the nation slept, trepidatious palace aides worked frantically through the night to prepare briefing dossiers for the Royal family.

Their job was to ensure that by breakfast time, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were up to speed with the devastating claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey, and to present options on how to respond.

And then – nothing. While friends of Harry and Meghan, as well as Winfrey and even friends of the US talk show host, followed up the bombshell interview with yet more allegations and details, the official response from all three palaces was silence.

The Queen’s tried and trusted policy has always been to ignore brickbats thrown at her family, but it was tested to breaking point as accusations of racism, rifts and callousness playing out in the worldwide news media went undefended.

While the White House praised the Duchess’s “courage” and MPs called for a racism inquiry, palace staff were locked in crisis talks about whether and how to respond, on one of the Royal family’s most difficult days in decades.

Royal aides cannot be accused of underestimating the danger posed by the interview. Palace staff had set up a computer link to America so that aides could watch the two-hour interview live on CBS when it started at 1am UK time. In Buckingham Palace, Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s Private Secretary, and his Clarence House counterpart Clive Alderton stayed up to watch the programme together, while other staff, including the Duke of Cambridge’s household, watched on their laptops from home.

At 3am, when the programme finished, the real work began, as each household prepared briefings for their own principals, highlighting what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said about them. By 4am one thing had been agreed: that any response would be coordinated across Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House and there would be no independent briefing operations.

The Duchess of Cambridge driving in London.
Mr Young headed to Windsor, where he had the unenviable task of telling the Queen, who has a strict routine of rising at 7.30, that the Royal family had been accused of racism.

Not for the first time, the family’s instinctive response was to wait, to say nothing, and to see how the situation developed.

It is a tactic that has had mixed results: when Diana, Princess of Wales died in 1997, the Queen decided to ignore public clamour for her to return to London from Balmoral, only to cave in when the pressure became unbearable.

While the Royal family kept their counsel, others across the Atlantic were more than happy to fill the void. Winfrey revealed that the couple’s allegations of racism relating to their son Archie had not involved the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, and also told her friend Gayle King on her breakfast television show that she had texted the Duchess since the interview.

Sources close to Winfrey also disclosed that almost two hours of the interview had been left out of the final cut, leaving open the possibility that yet more allegations could surface.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, another friend of the Duchess, praised her “selfless friend” for exposing “the cruelty and pain she’s experienced”. Even President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, appeared to join Team Meghan as she praised her “courage” for speaking about her “struggle with mental health”.

Back in London, the interview dominated breakfast television shows and radio news bulletins.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the Duchess had raised “really serious issues” about racism and mental health and “we have to take that very, very seriously”. Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, said allegations of racism should be “treated by the palace with utmost seriousness and fully investigated”.

Other MPs made the point that if the palace was prepared to investigate claims of bullying made by staff about Meghan, as revealed last week, then claims of racism had to be investigated too.

By midday the Prime Minister was inevitably dragged into the crisis, first at the daily briefing for lobby journalists, where Downing Street dodged questions by saying Boris Johnson had not seen the interview, then again at a 4pm press conference, where Mr Johnson would only say he had the “highest admiration” for the Queen.

Zac Goldsmith, the environment minister and a close friend of Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee, was less reticent, tweeting that “Harry is blowing up his family. ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets’.”

All the while, palace aides were monitoring developments and discussing strategies: hit back, and they would fan the flames of a family meltdown; say nothing, and Harry and Meghan would always be able to point to the fact that the Royal family had not denied being racist, turning a deaf ear to a mentally ill woman’s cries for help, and telling staff to block Prince Harry’s calls.

At 5.45 on Monday evening, almost 17 hours after the interview was broadcast, royal aides issued a brief update, telling journalists that there might be an official statement, but it was also possible there might not.

A snap YouGov poll suggested the British public were on the Queen’s side, with 47 per cent of respondents believing the Sussexes’ interview was “inappropriate”, compared with just 21 per cent who thought they had done the right thing.

But the Queen is the head of state of 15 other countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as being the head of the Commonwealth of 54 nations, meaning support from the British public is only one small battle won in a much wider public relations war with Harry and Meghan.

The Queen is a huge admirer of Leonardo da Vinci, whose drawings make up a significant part of the Royal Collection, and who famously said that “nothing strengthens authority so much as silence”. But while the Renaissance master predicted the invention of aeroplanes, helicopters and robots, he was speaking 500 years before the dawn of 24-hour news channels, Facebook and Twitter.

