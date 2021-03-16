Bombshell messages show Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff 'meddled in Salmond probe', MP claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Salmond giving evidence to the Holyrood inquiry - &#xa0;Getty Images Europe/Pool
Alex Salmond giving evidence to the Holyrood inquiry - Getty Images Europe/Pool

Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff meddled in a sexual harassment probe into Alex Salmond almost two months before the First Minister claims she first became aware he was being investigated, it has been claimed.

David Davis, the Tory MP, invoked parliamentary privilege in the Commons on Tuesday night to make a series of potentially devastating claims about the Salmond affair, saying a whisleblower had passed him information purporting to show “perjury up to criminal conspiracy”.

He read out messages from two civil servants, said to have been sent on February 6, 2018, which suggest Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, was “interfering in the complaints process against Alex Salmond”.

The message said “Liz interference v [very] bad”.

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary - &#xa0;JEFF OVERS/AFP
David Davis, the former Brexit secretary - JEFF OVERS/AFP

The timeline is crucial as Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly claimed, under oath and in Holyrood, that she did not become aware of the probe into Mr Salmond until the following April, when he told her about it at her Glasgow home. Mr Davis said this was not true.

The former Brexit secretary, who is known to be a friend of Mr Salmond's, also read out text messages between senior SNP officials which he said, while not proving the former First Minister's claims to have been the victim of a conspiracy, raised a “very strong prima facie case” that required a “serious investigation”.

He suggested that the police should be asked to investigate the claims, and said the messages suggested Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, “coordinated” other senior party figures “in the handling of specific complainers”.

However, it is the allegation around Ms Sturgeon’s knowledge of when she became aware of the investigation that poses the greatest immediate risk to her political future. A probe into whether Ms Sturgeon deliberately misled the Scottish Parliament, a resignation matter, is expected to be published within days.

Mr Davis said the exchange between civil servants, Judith Mackinnon and Barbara Allison, “suggests the chief of staff had knowledge of the Salmond case in February, not in April, as she has claimed on oath."

He said: “The First Minister also tied herself to that April date in both parliamentary and legal statements. She was of course aware earlier than that. The question was just how aware, and how much earlier.”

Ms Sturgeon has claimed repeatedly that while she had a “lingering concern” that allegations of a sexual nature may emerge about Mr Salmond, due to a previous media inquiry, she did not know he was being investigated until he told her about it at her Glasgow home on April 2, 2018.

She has claimed she forgot about an earlier meeting in late March 2018 when Mr Salmond says the investigation about him was discussed.

Mr Davis also read out messages exchanged by senior SNP figures about the later criminal probe facing Mr Salmond. The ex-SNP leader has claimed messages, disclosed to him ahead of a trial, show a conspiracy against him and the “construction” of evidence. However, he has been banned from releasing them.

Mr Davis said Ian McCann, the SNP’s compliance officer, expressed “great disappointment” to Sue Ruddick, the SNP’s chief operating officer, that “someone who promised to deliver five complainants to him by the end of that week had come up empty.”

In January 2019 Ms Ruddick expressed to McCann the hope that one of the complainers would be “sickened enough get back in the game” after Mr Salmond won his court challenge against the Scottish Government probe. Later that month, she confirmed to Mr Murrell that the complainer was now “up for the fight” and “keen to see him go to jail,” it was claimed.

Ms Ruddick also expressed concern about what would happen “when my name comes out as fishing for others to come forward”, after a police investigation had commenced.

Mr Davis added: “There is more but it would take the whole of this debate [to read them out].

“Meddling on an ongoing police inquiry is at best improper and at worst criminal. It requires proper investigation. If the committee does not feel it can do the job, perhaps we should ask the police to do it instead.”

A spokesman for the First Minister said the exchange by civil servants "does not relate" to the two women who came forward with complaints about Mr Salmond. "At that time, she was not aware that there was any connection to the former First Minister," he added.

The spokesman said: “As with Mr Salmond’s previous claims and cherry picking of messages, the reality is very different to the picture being presented.

“Every message involving SNP staff have been seen by the committee previously. Their views have been widely reported as dismissive of them.”

Recommended Stories

  • California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?

    Race and ethnicity can be tricky topics to discuss, especially in the classroom. “We’ve worked to bring justice to what we believe the ethnic studies movement to be about,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond told reporters.

  • Senate centrists weigh brokering deals on immigration, minimum wage

    The group of 20 is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.

  • SXSW: Don Lemon, Jemele Hill & Malcolm Jenkins Reflect On “Promises” Of Biden Administration, “One Positive” From Trump Presidency

    Journalist Jemele Hill and two-time Super Bowl champ Malcolm Jenkins joined Don Lemon on Tuesday for a SXSW conversation about activism, racism and how Americans can move forward with their fight against white supremacy. The panel, which helped kick off day one of the 28th edition of the SXSW Film Festival, began with discussions about […]

  • U.S. film maker Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

    U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after last year's event, which Lee was set to chair, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Cannes festival - one of the movie industry's biggest events - was first postponed from May to the end of June, then cancelled. "For 30 years, the indefatigable Spike Lee has raised the issues of his era...we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to question these tumultuous times," Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure said in a statement.

  • Deb Haaland becomes first Native American cabinet secretary

    Congresswoman Deb Haaland was approved by the US Senate to join President Joe Biden's administration, making her the first Native American to become a cabinet secretary. She was confirmed by a vote of 51-40 to the position of Secretary of the Interior, overseeing a massive agency responsible for roughly one-fifth of land in the United States -- including its many tribal reservations.

  • Houthis says Blinken statement "positive", call for end to U.S. military involvement in Yemen

    U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments about supporting a Yemen free from foreign influence are "positive", Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said on Twitter on Monday. He said the United States should back up its intentions by ending its involvement in military operations carried out by the Saudi-led coalition against his group. Washington plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Blinken told U. N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

  • ‘The American Rescue Plan includes more money for small businesses’ : Heather Boushey

    MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is joined by Heather Boushey, a White House economic adviser, to discuss the American Rescue Plan and how it will benefit those in need.

  • Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy refuses to wear mask to court, gets arrested for failing to show up to trial

    Bundy laid down and refused to move as protesters locked arms to protect him from officers before he was arrested

  • Rescue Act: Four Key Questions

    I. How much of the $1.9 trillion is spent in fiscal year 2021? Approximately $1.2 trillion of the $1.9 trillion package, or 63% of the expenditures, will come in fiscal year 2021, ending September 30, as estimated by the non-partisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which is charged with putting a price tag on all Congressional legislation. In fiscal year 2022, another $400 billion will be spent. The fiscal economic rescue package has many different types of spending programs, and not all proceed at the same pace. Over 90% of the direct payments to individuals ($415 billion) and the increases in unemployment benefits ($242 billion) will hit the US economy in the March-September 2021 period. Also, the business support programs for restaurants ($15 billion), airlines ($25 billion), and various other business support activities ($25 billion) will also arrive in fiscal year 2021. Grants to state and local governments ($350 billion) will occur 100% in the 2021 fiscal year. Other programs are spread over longer time periods. For example, the small business programs ($9 billion) occur over a ten-year period. Likewise, such programs as pension assistance ($16 billion), child-care for workers ($6 billion), education, arts, and humanities ($170 billion), are not front-loaded, but extend over the ten-year period. See the appendix for a more detailed analysis of the size and pace of expenditures for the whole American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Figure 1: U.S.$ Expenditures by Fiscal Year Figure 2: Percent of Total Spending by Fiscal Year II. How will the $1.2 trillion of additional spending in fiscal year 2021 impact U.S. real GDP and employment? In fiscal year 2021, the overall support for individuals will cause a sharp increase in Q2/2021 real GDP over what might have occurred in the absence of the stimulus legislation. This includes $640 billion from direct payments, as well as unemployment insurance increases such as additional funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. . Not all of the $640 billion will be spent, as some will be saved. Since the programs are heavily tilted toward moderate to low income individuals and the unemployed, though, the proportion that gets spent quickly is likely to be extremely high. The rest of the fiscal year 2021 expenditures of roughly $560 billion, will have a much more muted, albeit positive, impact on real GDP. This is because much of this money will either be used by states and local governments to cover previously incurred pandemic spending from 2020, or by businesses to be saved or put to work paying debts or past due rents, etc. Still, the overall impact on 2021 real GDP is considerable. In this first quarter of 2021, the U.S. was already on track for an annualized rate of growth of close to 10%. Now, with the stimulus package, Q2 is likely to be well over 10% annualized growth. Indeed, calendar year 2021 might record overall 10% real GDP growth. Unfortunately, the employment picture is not quite as buoyant. The spread of the virus and the pace of vaccinations are still the primary determinants of when the U.S. economy can fully reopen. Even when the pandemic is under control, some of the shifts in consumer behavior will continue. Many office workers will continue to work from home, or in some cases adopt more flexible work arrangements that will limit their needs to commute into downtown business districts. Corporations are expected to strictly limit business travel, perhaps, to about half of pre-pandemic spending. That is, restaurants, hotels, shops, in downtown business districts will come back much more slowly than other sectors. Transit systems will remain under stress from low passenger traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels. To be sure, there is tremendous pent-up demand for dining out, events, tourism, etc., which will allow these service sector jobs to return at a good clip, although probably not reaching pre-pandemic levels until well into 2022. III. How will the $1.2 trillion of additional spending in fiscal year 2021 be financed? The U.S. Treasury was already going to have a massive budget deficit to finance in fiscal year 2021 and beyond, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 adds $1.2 billion to the fiscal 2021 financing needs. This means the U.S. Treasury will have to increase the size of its debt auctions by up to a trillion dollars, maybe a little less, in the March-September 2021 period. If we work with round numbers and say, hypothetically, an additional trillion dollars will be financed with marketable Treasury debt securities, then based on recent funding patterns which have emphasized longer-term debt, there might be an additional $200-plus billion of 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year debt issuance before the end of the fiscal year in September 2021. Figure 3: Hypothetical Additional Treasury Debt Issuance For its part, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has provided forward guidance that even as the economy recovers it plans to continue buying $80 billion a month in Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market, or $480 billion in the April-September 2021 period, which would be the equivalent of nearly half of the additional new financing required by the stimulus legislation. The Fed also is continuing its plans to buy $40 billion a month of mortgage-backed securities, with both buying programs extending through 2022 and possibly longer. IV. How have interest rates and Treasury yields reacted in 2021 so far? Market participants anticipate future events as best they can with a discount for risk and uncertainty. By February 2021, market participants had much more clarity on many items than compared to October 2020. For example, by February 2021, it was known that the Presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives would be under Democratic Party control, so the probability of a massive fiscal stimulus package was rising sharply even before the legislation was passed by the House and the Senate. Also, the pace of vaccine distribution was still an unknown back in October 2020, whereas by February 2021 there was much more confidence in vaccine distribution in the first half of 2021 accompanied by much improved optimism about the economic rebound. Thus, even before the passage of the fiscal stimulus legislation, yields on longer-term notes and bonds had started to rise (i.e., prices falling). We would argue that much of the anticipation of improved economic growth, a whiff of inflation pressure, and huge Treasury supply was priced into the bond markets with much higher yields than back in October 2021 by the time the fiscal stimulus legislation had worked its way through Congress and to the desk of the President. Figure 4: 10-Year Treasury Yields Figure 5: Yields Relative to Inflation What happens next to Treasury note and bond yields depends critically on inflation expectations. From low levels during the height of the pandemic in 2020, inflation expectations as gauged by the breakeven inflation rate embedded in the prices of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), have now risen to 2.5%. We note, though, that historical core inflation metrics are still stuck below 2%. We also have observed that despite Fed guidance that it plans to allow for considerable overshooting of its 2% inflation target before even considering raising short-term rates or cutting back its asset purchase programs, expectations for an increase in the federal funds target rate 24 months into the future have been rising just a little. The jury is still out on the future path of inflation, but the fusion of fiscal and monetary policy in a highly accommodative stance has some market participants giving more weight to the rising inflation scenario. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 has underscored the possibility of future inflation down the road in a post-pandemic world. Figure 6: Breakeven Inflation Expectations Figure 7: Historical Core Inflation Still Below 2% Figure 8: Fed Funds Rate 24-Months Out Edging Higher Figure 9: Implied Fed Funds Rate 2-Years Ahead Appendix: Financial Details of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author(s) and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Let's block ads! (Why?) To learn more about futures and options, go to Benzinga's futures and options education resource. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAging China's Growth ChallengeOil Inventories Fall© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coronavirus latest news: New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

    Chaos in EU over AstraZeneca Covid vaccine concerns A year of lockdown: three big calls the Government got wrong Three-quarters of over-80s in England have Covid antibodies Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens Why it’s better to wait until 2022 to get married Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Two cases of a new coronavirus strain first reported in the Philippines have been found in England. Public Health England said the variant contains a number of notable mutations, including the E484K spike protein found in the highly infectious Brazil variant. Concerns have been raised that vaccines may not be as effective against this protein. Fortunately, the new strain has been designated as a variant under investigation (VUI) rather than a variant of concern, such as the Manaus strain in Brazil. One of the cases was linked to international travel and the other is still being investigated, but Public Health England did not confirm where either had been found. It came after the Philippines reported 33 cases of the new variant on March 9. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Vaccine passports should be free, private and secure, White House says. But who will be issuing them?

    Israel has a "green card" to prove that people have been vaccinated and other countries are contemplating requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

  • The It List: QAnon doc investigates conspiracy-theory movement, 'Promising Young Woman' hits Blu-ray, SXSW 2021 launches virtually and the best in pop culture the week of March 15, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for March 15-21, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • They’re multiplying: A new member of the Kushner clan was just born in Miami

    There’s a new celebrity baby in town.

  • Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

    The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection. Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.

  • The Best of Grumpy Miyazaki

    The animation legend and director of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle won’t comment on movies because he’s too busy picking up trash.

  • Jill Biden, Melania Trump & More: A Closer Look at First Lady Fashion & Why It’s So Important

    In honor of Women's History Month, Fashion Group International and New York Women in Film and Television presented a panel about the first ladies of the U.S. and their style.

  • Biden turns to top Hill Dems to help sell Covid law

    The White House is exploring the idea of dispatching lawmakers in the party, including Bernie Sanders, across the country to keep support high for the $1.9 trillion measure.

  • Biden won't even take questions in a casual setting: Fleischer

    Former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer questions why the White House is 'hiding' President Biden from the press and weighs in on The Washington Post admitting it misquoted Trump on Georgia ballots following the election.

  • Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for ’22 challenger

    The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday. “The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate,” said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party. The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said.