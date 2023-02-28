‘Bombshell’: Rupert Murdoch 'Provided' Joe Biden 2020 Ads To Jared Kushner

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch handed Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner “confidential information” about then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign ads before they aired on the conservative network, according to a new court filing.

The leaks provided Kushner with “a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public,” according to court documents released Monday as part of the $1.6 billion defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.

“During Trump’s campaign, Rupert provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with Fox confidential information about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy,” read the filing.

It’s unclear exactly how Murdoch assisted with “debate strategy.”

Dominion is suing Fox News over the unfounded claims pushed by several of the network’s hosts that the company’s voting machines were used to flip the election in favor of Biden.

Elsewhere in the filing, Murdoch acknowledged Fox News hosts “endorsed” conspiracy theories about Donald Trump winning the 2020 election.

Critics described the Murdoch-Kushner news as a “bombshell.”

“These actions by Rupert Murdoch seem illegal,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). “At the very least, it would appear to be a campaign contribution of significant value, well over federal campaign limits.”

“Trump falsely accused Biden of ‘spying on his campaign,’” commented the progressive PAC MeidasTouch. “Today, it was revealed that Trump and Fox News colluded to *actually* spy on Biden’s campaign. Every accusation is always a confession.”

Fox has repeatedly defended itself amid the lawsuit, claiming it is “more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny.”

Rupert Murdoch gave Jared Kushner access to Biden's TV spots before they were public...pretty hefty in-kind campaign contribution there. https://t.co/IMZLrgYGEn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 27, 2023

Rupert Murdoch admitted at least two bombshells under oath:



1) that he—the chairman of a news org—provided debate strategy and info about Biden ads to Jared Kushner



2) that multiple Fox hosts knowingly endorsed false narratives about a stolen election https://t.co/dsXGxghGn3 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 27, 2023

did this get marked as an in-kind on Trump's FEC filings? https://t.co/kHUCYNdVQz — Adam Smith (@asmith83) February 27, 2023

Trump falsely accused Biden of “spying on his campaign.”



Today, it was revealed that Trump and Fox News colluded to *actually* spy on Biden’s campaign.



Every accusation is always a confession. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 28, 2023

These actions by Rupert Murdoch seem illegal. At the very least, it would appear to be a campaign contribution of significant value, well over federal campaign limits. https://t.co/Mb92DUGoAZ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2023

Related...