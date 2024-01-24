Bon appetit, Idaho! Chefs from Boise, Caldwell, Stanley nominated for James Beard Awards

Even if it was seven months ago, it seems like just yesterday that Idaho culinary history was made.

For the first time, a Gem State chef won a James Beard Award. Kris Komori, co-owner of Kin in downtown Boise, took the honor for Best Chef: Mountain region.

But here we are again. Semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards just got announced — and four Idahoans are on the list.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the culinary universe. Being a James Beard semifinalist is potentially a career-changing honor.

Here are this year’s nominees from the Gem State:

▪ Salvador Alamilla — Amano, 702 Main St., Caldwell.

Born in Mexico and raised in Santa Ana, California, Alamilla also was nominated in 2022 and 2023. Since opening Amano in a former bank lobby in 2019 with his wife, Becca, Alamilla has earned a devoted following with reverent, from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Last September, Amano was named to The New York Times’ third annual “The Restaurant List,” a guide to “the 50 places in the United States that we’re most excited about right now.”

Amano co-owner and chef Salvador Alamilla has earned rave reviews in Canyon County.

▪ Dan Ansotegui — Ansots, 560 W. Main St., Boise.

Ansotegui also was a semifinalist the previous two years. Since opening in 2020, Ansots has served traditional Basque cuisine with a focus on chorizos. A key player on the Boise food scene for more than four decades, Ansotegui founded Bar Gernika in 1991, then the Basque Market eight years later. Many Boiseans know him as a Basque musician. In 2019, he was named a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow. “CBS Saturday Morning” featured Ansotegui and Ansots on “The Dish” in early 2023.

▪ Ben Barlow and Heather Logan — Stanley Supper Club, 250 Niece Ave, Stanley

These first-time Idaho nominees got their start over a decade ago in the kitchen of a Stanley guest ranch, according to the Supper Club website, with Barlow on the egg station and Logan baking. Then “time and opportunity took us away from Stanley; we traveled the world and spent years working in Seattle’s fine dining scene.” After returning to Idaho, they opened the Stanley Supper Club: “Our dream was to create something that had the best of both worlds; a homey place where you can relax and where simple food is prepared with skill and great care.”

This year’s Mountain region nominees from other states include Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston, Montana; Theo Adley, Marigold, Lyons, Colorado; Erasmo Casiano and Diego Coconati, Lucina Eatery & Bar, Denver, Colorado; Aminata “Ami” Dia and Rougui Dia, Le French, Denver, Colorado; David Chon, Bar Nohm, Salt Lake City, Utah; Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough, Montana; and Charley Graham, Little Star Diner, Bozeman, Montana.

The pared-down list of finalists will be revealed Wednesday, April 3. This year’s winners will be crowned Monday, June 10, at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Mole Negro is chef Salvador Alamilla’s “spin on a classic Oaxacan mole, mole negro,” Amano posted on Facebook. “With mashed yucca and braised short (rib).”