Bon Iver debuts two new songs

The band premiered new music on Sunday, during their headlining set at London's All Points East festival.

As they were leaving the stage, Bon Iver played two new songs over the PA system -- which were captured and shared on social media by attendees.

Amazing. @boniver just finished their set @allpointseastuk and are currently playing a couple of brand new tracks over the PA as people leave.



Although the names of the tracks haven't been revealed, some fans speculated that they are titled "Hey Ma" and "U."

The band also projected a URL for a cryptic website called icommai.com, which leads viewers to a series of animations, .gifs and blog posts. The most recent lists what appear to be guest collaborators, including Moses Sumney, Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby and Jenn Wasner.

The two yet-untitled tracks mark Bon Iver's first new music since their 2016 album "22, A Million."

More recently, singer Justin Vernon collaborated with Aaron Dessner on their self-titled debut album as Big Red Machine, released last year. He also teamed up with Bruce Hornsby on "Cast Off."