Bon Jovi amplifies search for missing Sayreville man

SAYREVILLE - Local and county authorities are looking for assistance in locating a missing person, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department said. Rocker and township native Jon Bon Jovi amplified the search on his social media accounts.

On Sunday, Jonathan Misak, 29, left his residence at 3:30 p.m. on foot and never returned.

Family members described Misak as being intellectually impaired and high functioning on the autism spectrum. Additional fliers say that Misak gets nervous around strangers and can have difficulty speaking clearly and understanding questions.

According to police in a flier posted on social media, Misak left his home in the Main Street townhomes area after an argument with another family member.

Misak was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt with the Denver Broncos logo on the front and back, blue jeans and sneakers. He did not have a jacket with him when he left. Misak is 5'10", has grey eyes and brown hair, according to the police department's missing persons flier.

Bon Jovi posted the police notice concerning Misak on social media Tuesday and added "Please keep an eye out for Jonathan in the Sayreville, NJ area. Let’s get him back safely to his family." The Instagram post has received more than 11,000 likes and 320 comments. He also posted on Facebook and Twitter, with widespread support.

On Tuesday, the township police, auxiliary police, fire departments, CERT team, Department of Public Works, Emergency Squad, along with Woodbridge Police Department, South Old Bridge Fire Department, New Jersey State Police and Middlesex, Monmouth and Hudson counties Sheriffs and Prosecutors Offices conducted a search for Misak on foot and using ATVs, helicopters, K-9s and water rescue units, according to a social media post by the township Emergency Squad.

On Thursday, an individual matching Misak's description was seen at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the woods behind West Greystone Road, between Old Bridge and Monroe Township, the prosecutor’s office said Friday evening.

Police are asking residents to check their Ring cameras and other camera systems. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville PoliceDepartment at 732-727-4444.

