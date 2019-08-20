Do Bonava's (STO:BONAV B) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Bonava (STO:BONAV B), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Bonava Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Bonava has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Bonava's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to kr15b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

OM:BONAV B Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are Bonava Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Bonava insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending kr438k more on stock than they received from selling it. So, on balance, the insider transactions are mildly encouraging.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Bonava, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations between kr9.7b and kr31b, like Bonava, the median CEO pay is around kr7.8m.

Bonava offered total compensation worth kr4.3m to its CEO in the year to December 2018. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Bonava Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Bonava is a growing business, which is what I like to see. And that's not all, folks. We've also seen insiders buying stock, and noted modest executive pay. The sum of all that, for me, points to a quality business, and a genuine prospect for further research. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued.