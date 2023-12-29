Bond is $10 million for man charged in homicide at home near Longmont

Dec. 29—Boulder County District Court Judge Patrick Butler on Friday set bond at $10 million for a man accused of attacking Steven Craig in his home on Dec. 19.

The bond setting comes after Craig's death Sunday, and a newly added charge of first-degree murder.

Lucky, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of felony stalking and three violations of a protection order, according to a charging document filed Monday. Lucky is also facing two sentence enhancements.

Previously, Lucky was charged with attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation and was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

In court Friday, Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Taylor Suta requested a $15 million bond and said anything less would be a risk to the safety of the victim's family.

"The system failed to protect this family," Suta said Friday. "This was preventable. The defendant continued to be released on a PR bond and cash/surety bond."

Lucky had two ongoing cases that began in December at the time of the incident. In one case, Lucky is charged with four counts of stalking and one count of violation of a protection order. In another December case which was filed two days after the first, he is charged with two counts of violation of a protection order.

According to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone, on Dec. 8, after Lucky picked up the second case, prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash-only bond and the judge ordered a $7,500 cash/surety bond in the new case and $10,000 cash/surety bond in the stalking case. Both bonds were posted prior to the attack.

"Anything lower than this 15 million dollars is an unacceptable risk to this family," Suta said.

Suta said Lucky has said he regrets surrendering, and wishes he disappeared.

In response, defense attorney Katherine Spangler objected to any increase in bond and said Lucky and his family were unable to pay a $1 million cash-only bond.

Spangler said Suta was trying to argue the case in the press and described his position as performative. Spangler highlighted Lucky's achievements including two bachelor's degrees, deployment in the Marines and described him as a "beloved son."

Spangler also said Lucky was diagnosed with PTSD and has received prescription medication for the disorder.

"The person the prosecution has portrayed Mr. Lucky to be is not the person he is," Spangler said. "This will be a hard-fought battle."

Lucky is set for a preliminary hearing on March 7.

On Wednesday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Craig — the father of the victim in two cases Lucky was already facing at the time of the attack.

According to an affidavit, at 12:24 a.m. Dec. 19, Boulder County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence outside Longmont on a call for a "medical emergency." When they arrived, police were told by a witness who had been asleep in the same room as the victim that she sleeps without her hearing aids, and that in the middle of the night she awoke to what sounded like a loud "boom."