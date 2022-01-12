Bond $100K for man accused of shooting man in face in Dayton

Jan. 11—Bond was set at $100,000 for a 48-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the face last week in Dayton.

Alonzo Robinson was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police responded to a shooting reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue after a gunshot victim showed up at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center. The victim was taken by private vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Robinson arrived at a Rookwood Avenue home with a handgun and was waving it around. Then when the victim came out the front door of the house, Robinson allegedly shot him in the face before fleeing in a car, the affidavit stated.

Witnesses said there was an ongoing argument between the victim and suspect.