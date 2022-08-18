Bond $10M for man charged in 4 Butler Twp. shooting deaths

Aug. 18—A $10 million bond was set for a man charged with multiple counts of murder in the shooting deaths two weeks ago of four people in Butler Twp.

Stephen Alexander Marlow, 39, was arraigned Thursday in Vandalia Municipal Court for 13 felony charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and a weapon violation. He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva "Sally" Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15, in separate shootings Aug. 5 at two homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Twp.

He was captured the next night after a nationwide manhunt when a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas, spotted the white 2007 Ford Edge he was driving.

Marlow was booked at 5 p.m. Wednesday into the Montgomery County Jail after he signed documents Aug. 11 to waive extradition to Ohio from Lawrence.

During his initial appearance around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Marlow did not enter any pleas, said Tami Ryan, chief assignment commissioner and judicial secretary. If he posts his $10 million bond, he is ordered to be on electronic home detention. His next hearing is Aug. 26, but Ryan said a Montgomery County grand jury is scheduled to review the case before then.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter has said that law enforcement is still seeking information about Marlow. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

An incident report released Tuesday by the Butler Twp. Police Department indicated a handgun was used to shoot the victims.

Daryl McCormick, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Office, said last week that it was still under investigation how Marlow acquired the gun used in the quadruple shooting, including whether it was stolen, a straw purchase or a third-party transfer.