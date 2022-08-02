Bond $1M in deadly machete, car attack at Dayton park

Aug. 2—A 23-year-old man is accused of attacking and killing another man with a machete and car last week at Triangle Park in Dayton.

Daniel B. Anderson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Police were called at 11:56 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office pending family notification.

Anderson reportedly hit the other man repeatedly with a machete as he tried to get away, according to an affidavit.

While the victim was on the ground, Anderson is then accused of getting into his vehicle and driving over the man, court records stated.

"Anderson claims (the victim) made threats to harm Anderson's mother," an affidavit read.

Anderson was at the park when police arrived, Johns said, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

"The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident," Johns said last week.

Anderson is next due in court on Friday.