Bond $1M for former Yellow Springs doctor accused of abusing patients

Nov. 17—Bond was set at $1 million on Thursday for a former physician accused of sexually abusing 15 woman, either at his former Yellow Springs practice or Antioch College, where he provided medical services.

Donald Alexander Gronbeck, 42, of Bath Twp. in Greene County, appeared before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter for a bond hearing following his indictment last month on 50 counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition.

"Under this condition of bail, Gronbeck is limited to only his property and is specifically prohibited from being within 100 feet of any thoroughfare, roadway, street, or right of way; work privileges are not granted," the bond order stated.

Gronbeck is allowed to post 10% of the bond to be released on house arrest with electronic home monitoring.

He also is ordered to surrender his passport and not have any contact with his accusers if he posts bail, according to the court order.