Bond $1M for Harrison Twp. man facing more than a dozen child sex charges

Apr. 20—Bond was set at $1 million on Monday for a Harrison Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Santiago Perez Gutierrez, 48, was arraigned in Vandalia Municipal Court on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, with each count involving a victim younger than 13, records show.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies began investigating after a girl reported sex abuse allegations to her mother.

The girl left a handwritten note in her mother's bedroom on April 11 saying Gutierrez "had been touching her inappropriately and doing sexual things to her," according to an affidavit.

Gutierrez is known to the victim and her mother.

During an interview with investigators, the girl reported he had assaulted her multiple times at his home, records stated.

Detectives brought Gutierrez into the sheriff's office the same day for an interview. He admitted to assaulting the victim approximately 12 times over the last two years, according to court documents.

He was arrested on Thursday and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.