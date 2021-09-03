Bond $1M for Huber Heights man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old Dayton boy

Sep. 3—A judge set a $1 million bond Thursday for a Huber Heights man charged in the May shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Harrison Twp.

Jamie Juan Abrams Jr., 18, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts each of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. All charges include three-year firearm specifications.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responding to an unrelated call on May 13 found a 20-year-old man bleeding from his head and yelling for help. The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another shooting victim inside, according to a Tuesday release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office announcing Abrams' indictment.

When deputies found the car, they discovered a deceased teen shot multiple times who later was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office as 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman of Dayton.

An investigation, witness statements, surveillance video and other evidence led detectives to Abrams.

Abrams, Manson-Coleman and the second victim were inside the vehicle when Abrams shot the teen, according to the prosecutor's office.