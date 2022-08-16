Bond $1M for man accused of stabbing 65-year-old woman to death in Dayton

Aug. 16—Bond was set at $1 million on Monday for a 42-year-old Dayton man charged in the Friday evening death of a 65-year-old woman at her apartment.

Deantre Maurice Lloyd was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called around 6:55 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller said a woman was being stabbed in her apartment and that he could hear her asking for help, according to dispatch records.

"She stopped screaming but there's blood everywhere out here," the caller said.

"Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Monday afternoon media briefing on the stabbing deaths.

When police arrived, the 911 caller led officers to the apartment just as Lloyd was reportedly leaving.

"When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors," an affidavit read.

Officers arrested Lloyd on Friday as he tried to leave with the knife used in the attack, Johns said.

"We did recover the murder weapon from him," said Johns.

Crews found the woman unresponsive inside her apartment. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from injuries, according to court records.

A 40-year-old Springboro man was killed Sunday night in the second deadly stabbing over the weekend in Dayton.

Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue, according to a police incident report.

The coroner's office identified the man as Samuel G. Osborne.

A 21-year-old man was arrested late Sunday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary murder charges, records show. He remains held without bond but formal charges have not been filed,