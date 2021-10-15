Bond $1M for man charged with murder in Dayton woman's shooting on porch

Oct. 14—Bond was set at $1 million for a Dayton man accused of shooting and killing a woman Monday morning on Caho Street in Dayton.

Ricky Renado Hill, 44, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Faith Guffey, 25, was shot around 11:30 a.m. Monday while she was lying on the porch of a vacant house. Hill approached the house, then walked up an alley before he circled back to the house and fired multiple shots at Guffey, according to an affidavit.

A 911 caller who reported the shooting told dispatchers Guffey was not breathing.

Dayton police responded to Caho Street and found Guffey with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said. Guffey was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Several people told police that Hill was angry with Guffey for allegedly taking his cellphone a week earlier, according to a court affidavit.

Police arrested Hill Monday evening in first block of Watervliet Avenue, according to jail records.