Bond $1M for woman charged with murder in Riverside stabbing

Jun. 25—Bond was set at $1 million for a Dayton woman in the fatal stabbing of a Riverside man found dead inside his home earlier this week by a family member.

Sarah Bierma, 38, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the death of Kendall Combs, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records. Bierma was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, Combs' niece called 911 after she found her uncle deceased at his Wendell Lane home.

"I just went to go check on my uncle and he's dead," she told a dispatcher. "He's beyond help. There's blood everyone."

Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said Combs had been stabbed and that he had been dead for at least 24 hours.

A police report indicated the incident happened around 7 p.m. June 17.

Investigators were led to Bierma after tracing Combs' missing cellphone. Police pinged the phone's location and found Bierma with it, Sturgeon said.

Officers questioned her before booking her into jail Monday.

Sturgeon said it doesn't appear Combs and Bierma had "any consistent connection." Combs reportedly picked up Bierma on Xenia Avenue the previous Saturday.