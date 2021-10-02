Bond $2.5M for man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of Huber Heights man

Oct. 2—A Harrison Twp. man is accused of killing a 53-year-old Huber Heights man who was found dead in his home last week with multiple stab wounds.

Barry Beardeno Pence II, 22, was charged Friday with two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in the death of James T. Woolard, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division records.

Bond was set Friday at $2.5 million for Pence, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights, records show.

Huber Heights police responded Sept. 20 to Woolard's home in the 4900 block of Tilbury Road on a report of a person not breathing, according to Huber Heights police dispatch records.

A 911 caller, who identified herself as Woolard's daughter, said he was not moving and that there was blood on the couch, according to dispatch records. She did not report seeing any weapons nearby.

When officers arrived, they found Woolard with multiple stab wounds, according to court records. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police observed "suspicious circumstances" in the home and called detectives, evidence technicians and coroner's office investigators to respond, according to a press release.

"Through the course of the investigation we identified the suspect as defendant, Barry Pence II," documents read. "Upon interviewing the defendant he admitted to committing the offense."

Pence is scheduled to have a video hearing Monday afternoon.

It is not clear whether Pence and Woolard were acquainted or what led to Woolard's death.