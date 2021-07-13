Bond $25K for Dayton man after 17-month-old boy went missing for hours

Jul. 13—Bond was set at $25,000 on Monday for a Dayton man facing child endangering charges after a 17-month-old boy last week went missing for hours.

Robert La Von Streety, 51, is accused of leaving a home Thursday in the 400 block of South Broadway Street with the child in a vehicle. Dayton police were called around 9:15 a.m. when family members discovered the boy missing and that Streety had taken him.

"They were gone for approximately three hours without the knowledge of the child's mother or grandmother and was not responding to any calls," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The boy was found safe at 11:50 a.m. when Streety returned and parked about three blocks away.

Police investigators found that "no child safety seats were in the vehicle and the child was not secured."

A preliminary hearing for Streety is scheduled for July 19.

Streety is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday arrest.