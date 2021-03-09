Bond $2M for Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old; boyfriend's bond $750K

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read

Mar. 8—A Middletown woman and her boyfriend accused in the death and disposal of her son were arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Court-appointed attorneys entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton in Judge Noah Powers' courtroom. Bond was set at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.

Because the duo did not waive their rights to a speedy trial, a tentative trial date was set for May 24. They are due back on court March 22 for a pretrial hearing.

It has not yet been determined if Gosney and Hamilton can be tried together.

Emotions and community outrage have run high in the past week since Middletown police announced the arrest of Gosney for allegedly killing James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings in Preble County.

Gosney and Hamilton put Hutchinson's body in a spare room under a window at the Crawford Street home, they told police. At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, they drove down Interstate 275 in the van to the Lawrenceburg, Indiana, area and threw the body into the Ohio River, according to police.

Gosney, 29 and Hamilton, 42, were indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury 31 combined allege crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

But the indicted charges against Gosney do not carry the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the evidence does not meet the specifications defined by law for a death penalty case.

"Maybe she thought the wolves would get them (when Gosney abandoned the children in Rush Run Wild Life area in Preble County), but her conduct in the death of this boy was reckless when she hit him with the car, which is a felony," Gmoser said.

Her actions as accused do not "constitute aggravated murder and you can not have a death penalty without aggravated murder," he said.

According to the Preble County Sheriff's Office report, Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7. The 29-year-old mother drove the three children in a 2005 Dodge Caravan to Rush Run to abandon them. Prosecutors believe that happened on Friday, Feb. 26.

Gosney chose the rural location because she and Hamilton had taken the kids fishing there, according to the Preble County Sheriff's report.

But according to police statements released last week, there is no indication that Gosney said she planned to kill James when she drove them to Preble County.

The county has one death penalty case pending. Gurpreet Singh, 38, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019, homicides of four family members in West Chester Twp. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died of gunshot wounds. One victim was shot while sleeping.

The crimes Singh is accused of meet the death penalty standards because more then one person was killed and the evidence shows the murders were purposeful and took prior planning.

Crews were not able to search the Ohio River on most days last week for Hutchinson's body because of the river's high level but they were able to search Sunday. They did not find the boy's body.

Recommended Stories

  • Charges permanently dropped against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend for shooting officer the night she was killed

    Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's then-boyfriend, faced charges from the night he shot a Louisville officer before police fatally shot Taylor.

  • Iowa reporter goes to trial over arrest during Black Lives Matter protest

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri stands accused of two misdemeanors in a case widely criticized by advocates for press freedom.

  • Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custody

    The family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New York, charged the city on Monday with wrongfully causing his death, failing to properly train its officers and not holding them accountable. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the estate of Daniel Prude accused officers of causing his death when they restrained him on the ground while he was naked during an apparent mental health crisis. "The actions of these Defendants in forcing him to lay naked on the freezing pavement for a long period of time and taunting him while he begged for help was intentional and/or reckless," said the 27-page complaint filed by one of Prude's five children, Nathaniel McFarland, on behalf of his estate.

  • Lindsey Graham says Trump has ‘dark magic’ and could destroy GOP

    Senator says there ‘was something about Trump’ that made him the ‘best way’ forward for Republicans, although that risked him ‘destroying’ party

  • Two pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Broward, detectives say

    Two pedestrians were killed over the weekend in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Broward, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

  • Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

    Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event, killing 36 people, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison, although he is unlikely to spend more time in jail. Already on house arrest after being released from jail last year because of coronavirus concerns, Almena was ordered to serve the rest of his term under electronic monitoring, followed by three years of probation. “I know that no family member will find this in any way acceptable, and I accept that responsibility,” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson said at the conclusion of an emotionally charged case that was first derailed by a hung jury, then the pandemic.

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • Officer says he arrested reporter after pepper spray blasts

    A police officer testified Monday that he arrested a journalist at an unruly Black Lives Matter protest last year in Iowa after she did not leave when he repeatedly shot clouds of pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson said he wasn’t aware Andrea Sahouri was a Des Moines Register reporter when he responded to a chaotic scene where protesters were breaking store windows and throwing rocks and water bottles at police outside Merle Hay mall on May 31. Wilson said he sprayed the chemical irritant from a device known as a fogger to clear a commercial parking lot and that it worked in scattering the rest of the group, including Sahouri’s then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett.

  • Lebanon's army chief warns economic crisis is hurting troops

    Lebanon’s army chief warned Monday that soldiers are hurting from the severe economic crisis engulfing the country, voicing rare criticism from the military of a ruling class that has done little to try and resolve a monthslong political deadlock. Gen. Joseph Aoun’s comments came as protesters, angry with Lebanon's political class, blocked major roads leading to the capital for the seventh straight day. Lebanon's currency has lost 85% of its value in the past year and a half.

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because they are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.comBiden administration offers temporary protected status to VenezuelansBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.

  • Biden nominates female generals who were passed over by the Pentagon because they feared Trump's reaction

    Pentagon officials believed former President Donald Trump would oppose the promotion of female generals, report says.

  • Delayed tag deadline may give Dallas Cowboys more time to negotiate with Dak Prescott

    The two sides are talking, but they have still have not made much progress in negotiations.

  • How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into racism row

    For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense. Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others. What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor. “They didn't want him to be a prince,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol ... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won't be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Regardless of its veracity, Harry and Meghan’s claim that there were concerns about the colour of their baby’s skin has the power to do permanent damage to the royal brand. Irrespective of who made the alleged comment about Archie’s skin, the Duke and Duchess have put the Prince of Wales in the eye of the storm by claiming he ignored warnings of possible racist attacks on Archie when decisions were made about his security. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had seen intelligence and security reports that suggested their son was at a heightened risk, partly because of his mixed race heritage. “Security was paramount to them,” the source said. “On that basis, as a couple, they wanted him to be a prince and that was made clear to the Royal family.”

  • Harry and Meghan interview was ‘utterly ridiculous from start to finish’: Piers Morgan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey for tell-all interview; Piers Morgan reacts on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Thailand's newest economical engine: cannabis

    Thailand's cannabis industry could be worth $682 million by 2024Source: Prohibition PartnersLocation: Buriram, ThailandThe government hosted the "Cannabis 360°" exhibitionaimed to promote the plant as a new economic engine for the countryCannabis-flavored ice cream anyone?(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) OWNER OF "NOP ROSDETDEE" NOODLE FRANCHISE, SITTHICHAN WUTTHIPHONKUN, SAYING:"It is already in the Thai people's mindset that delicious beef noodle soup should be enhanced with cannabis. Now we can do that legally. And it now gives everyone the chance to discover the aroma and delicious taste of the soup in our noodles. This product will not only boost our business, but it will drive our entire economy. It (cannabis) motivates people to consume. At the moment (at this exhibition), it is everywhere. Cannabis can be a present in lots of things - from food to cosmetics."Thailand was the first Southeast Asian nationto legalize marijuana for medical use and research in 2017Certain parts of the plant were removed from the narcotics list in December 2020