Bond $50,000 for Dayton man accused of shooting man twice in the leg

Apr. 28—Bond was set at $50,000 during a Tuesday arraignment for a Dayton man accused of shooting another man twice in the leg before the victim fled and crashed his car.

Walter James Bell, 32, is facing two counts of felonious assault. He appeared in Dayton Municipal Court, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 6, court records show.

Police and medics responded around 12:30 a.m. April 14 to Interstate 75 North near Main Street after the gunshot victim's relative called 911 to say he was shot and on the highway.

The victim told detectives the shooting happened after he pulled his car into a parking lot at a housing complex on Danner Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in court.

"He said he was approached by the suspect Walter James Bell Jr. and a second suspect," the affidavit read. "[The

victim] said Bell produced a handgun and started shooting at him."

The victim drove away but later crashed his car.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, and the victim told detectives he was "100% certain" of Bell's identity, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Bell's arrest, but he was not taken into custody until Monday. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.