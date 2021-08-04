Bond $500K for Dayton man accused of shooting victim in back of the head

Aug. 4—A Dayton man accused of shooting his niece's husband in the back of the head last month in an alley behind his home is held on $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Raymond Scott Walters, 63, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of felonious assault and two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said last week that Walters was arrested in Columbus with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. Following his capture, he was as listed as a Franklin County Jail inmate.

Walters was booked around noon Sunday into the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest by Dayton police, jail records show.

The gunshot victim, a 45-year-old man, was in critical condition last week at Miami Valley Hospital, police said. No recent condition information was available.

Walters' brother drove him around 6:40 p.m. July 26 to an alley behind a home in the first block of Brandt Street. Walters got out of the vehicle and shot at the victim, according to an affidavit.

One of the bullets hit a garage and another hit a baseball cap worn by the victim, knocking it off his head. When he tried to run away, Walters shot him in the back of the head, knocking the victim to the ground unconscious, according to court documents.

Walters got back into the vehicle and as it drove off, he reportedly fired another shot at a resident in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street. The bullet missed, but hit the home above the door.

A 911 caller identified the shooter as her uncle and the victim as her husband. The victim was breathing but not responsive, according to the call.

"Given the serious nature of the injury involved a callout was initiated for homicide detectives," Hall said. "The initial investigation indicates the suspect and victim in this incident are acquainted, and were having a disagreement over money prior to the suspect shooting the victim."

Walters is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing.