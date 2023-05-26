Bond $75K for Germantown man accused of stabbing neighbor in back

May 25—Bond was set at $75,000 for a Germantown man accused of shoving his way into a neighbor's apartment late last month and stabbing him in the back during a struggle.

Daniel Ray Watts II, 24, appeared Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him May 10 for two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Germantown police responded at 2:30 a.m. April 30 to an apartment building at 907 W. Market St. on a report of a stabbing.

Detectives interviewed the stabbing victim at a local hospital, who told police Watts came over but that he told him to leave, which he did following an argument, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

A short time later the man said Watts knocked at the door and then shoved him, barged into the apartment and began striking him, the document stated.

The man said "he remembered being hit in his back and feeling a sharp pain and then feeling blood coming from it and realizing that he had been stabbed," the affidavit read.

Watts told detectives that the first time he was in the victim's apartment that the man began punching him for an unknown reason and claimed that he was stabbed in the leg, the document said.

"Daniel stated that he then went to his apartment, grabbed a knife from his kitchen, went back downstairs to (the other man's) apartment and attacked and stabbed (him) in the back," the affidavit stated.

Watts also was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and later released on $35,000 bail in addition to electronic home monitoring and an order to have no contact with the other man, court records show.

Following his arraignment, Watts was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is next scheduled to appear June 7 in court.