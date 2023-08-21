Bond agreement reached for 2 co-defendants indicted in Georgia election interference case

A Fulton County superior judge has begun signing off on consent bond orders for those indicted for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

A consent bond order is an agreement on the bond amount between a defendant and the District Attorney’s office.

Two of the 19 people named in a sweeping indictment targeting alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia entered bond agreements Monday.

John Eastman was an attorney for President Donald Trump and was a key architect of the attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia in favor of ‘alternate’ Trump electors.

Scott Hall is an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County.

Bond will be $10,000 for Hall and $100,000 for Eastman.

Both men are accused of violating the Georgia RICO Act.

Eastman also faces the following charges: solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts); conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts); conspiracy to commit filing false documents; and filing false documents.

Hall also faces the following charges: conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts); conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Fulton County District Attorney set this Friday as the deadline for all 19 co-defendants to surrender.

According to jail records, neither Eastman nor Hall have surrendered yet.

