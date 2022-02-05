Bond Bears Brace for Challenges From Consumer Prices, Auctions

Michael MacKenzie
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bears in the U.S. Treasury market are on a roll, with yields across the curve at 2022 highs after a hot U.S. jobs report and long-term market rates in Europe above zero for the first time in years.

Whether those yields are justified will be tested next week. They reflect increased expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes to keep high inflation from becoming entrenched as the economy recovers. Consumer price data for January, expected to show further acceleration to the highest level since the 1980s, could alter those expectations in either direction.

Meanwhile, auctions of 10-year and 30-year Treasury debt will gauge investor appetite for yields that were swept higher in part by European bond markets. Hawkish turns by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank in the past week lifted the U.K. 10-year yield by 17 basis points and German 10-year yield -- negative since mid-2019 -- by 25 basis points to just over zero percent. The U.S. 10-year yield rose nearly 10 basis points Friday, capping a 16-basis-point weekly increase.

“Unless you think inflation comes down rapidly due to other factors that are not related to tighter policy, then the Fed is miles behind the curve,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank. “It is remarkable how little additional tightening is being priced for next year.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after the central bank’s last policy meeting on Jan. 26, said it would be “nimble” in responding to economic data. Bond traders understood that to mean that the number of rate hikes, and even their size, might exceed historical precedents.

The Fed has been winding down its purchases of Treasury securities and has said rate hikes are unlikely until that process is set to conclude by mid-March. Before the January jobs data -- which also showed a bigger-than-expected jump in wage growth -- interest-rate futures were pricing in four quarter-point rate increases this year, beginning in March. By the end of the day they priced in near-even odds of a half-point move in March, the first since 2000, and more than five quarter-point increases by year-end.

The policy rate has been zero since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and the anticipated peak is about 1.85%.

The re-pricing, though dramatic, stalled at levels that to some investors and the Fed itself -- whose members on average expect the policy rate to reach 2.5% -- appear too low. The levels are consistent with market-based indications that inflation is anticipated to slow as the economy returns to normal -- and as the Fed raises rate. One such measure -- a gauge of what the expected average inflation rate over the next five years will be five years from now -- has eased to 2.10% from a peak of 2.40% in October.

A limited tightening cycle and inflation back near 2% “could happen,” but for now it’s a case of “risk being mispriced” by investors, said Christopher Brightman, chief executive officer at Research Affiliates LLC. “Our firm believes the neutral real rate is zero, and getting the funds rate back to 2% will not achieve that aim if inflation stays higher.”

A benign market view on inflation has helped contain the rise in long-dated Treasury yields relative to short-dated ones, leaving the slope of the yield curve at historically shallow levels. The difference between two- and 10-year yields at about 60 basis points and the five- to 30-year gap of about 43 basis points are the smallest in more than a year.

Long-dated yields face near-term upward pressure from next week’s auctions of 10- and 30-year Treasuries, which will determine coupon rates for securities maturing in February 2032 and February 2062. The 10-year note’s is less than 10 basis points below the level needed to obtain a 2% coupon rate. The 30-year auction carries additional baggage -- the last new 30-year auction in November drew historically weak demand.

Both auctions will be the highest-yielding in months if the market remains near current levels, however, and at $37 billion and $23 billion respectively, they will be the smallest 10- and 30-year new issues since May 2020. The Treasury has been cutting auction sizes as its financing need has ebbed.

If inflation moderates and the Fed’s policy rate doesn’t reach 2%, as the market currently expects, the 10-year yield is unlikely to top 2.25% this year, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. Long-dated Treasuries have “a natural buyer” in pension funds and insurers, he said.

An aging and highly indebted economy experiencing relentless technological innovation tends to show modest long-term growth, inflation and bond yields. Should the Fed reach its expected terminal rate of 2.5%, a segment of bond market fears a mistake. A competing view is that a resilient economy buoyed by large savings held by consumers and companies can handle much higher interest rates into 2023 and 2024.

“To expect a low terminal rate means you really think a recession is coming at some point,” said Andrew Patterson, senior economist in Vanguard’s Investment Strategy Group. “Our base case is that the terminal funds rate rises further and ends up north of neutral at 2.75% to 3%. The bond market will need to come round to that prospect eventually, and there should be more volatility for investors.”

What to Watch

  • Economic calendar:

    • Feb. 7: Consumer credit

    • Feb. 8: NFIB small business optimism index, trade balance

    • Feb. 9: Wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications

    • Feb. 10: Weekly jobless claims, CPI and real average weekly/hourly earnings

    • Feb. 11: Bloomberg U.S. economic survey, University of Michigan consumer sentiment and expected inflation

  • Fed calendar:

    • Feb. 9: Governor Michelle Bowman speaks to community bankers association, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on economy and policy outlook

    • Feb. 11: New York Fed releases final expected schedule of Treasury purchases

  • Auction calendar:

    • Feb. 7: 13- and 26-week bills

    • Feb. 8: Three-year notes

    • Feb. 9: 10-year notes

    • Feb. 10: 4- and 8-week bills, 30-year bonds

