Bond bound to circuit court in fatal crash case

A Pittsford Township man, charged with reckless driving causing death in connection with an Aug. 6 fatal crash in Wheatland Township, appeared in 2B District Court Wednesday for a continued preliminary examination.

Jack Wayne-Wesley Bond, 32, sat next to his attorney as his fiance, Brandi Ohlinger, was sworn in to testify after being called upon by Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady.

Ohlinger said on Friday, Aug. 6, she was with Bond in Adrian from 4:15 p.m. until 6 or 7 p.m. at dinner and a few retail locations.

Prior to going to Adrian, she was home with Bond and had seen the victim in the fatal crash — Stephanie Bryan — at Bond’s grandfather’s home, Ohlinger said.

When asked by Brady if she remembered telling the state police that Bond chased after Bryan after a verbal confrontation, Ohlinger stated she could not remember.

Ohlinger added that Bond never talked to her about the crash or about what happened to Bryan.

“He didn’t act like he knew anything about an accident,” Ohlinger said.

Following Ohlinger’s testimony, Brady argued that testimony from an initial examination on Oct. 20 established that Bryan had died on Aug. 6 after being ejected from a Ford Ranger operated by Ryan Damron when the vehicle exited the roadway near the intersection of Jerome Road and North Adams Road.

During the Oct. 20 examination hearing, Det. Sgt. Jay Barkley testified that he had interviewed Bond and that Bond admitted that he had communication with Bryan and that “words were said” and that he had “followed her.”

“The detective said something to the effect that he (Bond) was angry when he followed them,” Brady said. “The implication was that it was in response to what Stephanie Bryan had told the defendant, in other words, he was trying to frighten her. The roads are not playgrounds and they’re not boxing rings.”

Trooper Nicholas Radke also testified Oct. 20 that he was dispatched to the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and that Bond was identified by a witness.

Barkley testified that he interviewed Bond during an investigation and that while Bond initially stated he was in Adrian at the time of the crash, he later admitted that he had lied about his whereabouts.

“Mr. Bond indicated that he had lied and that he was present for the fatal traffic crash,” Brady said. “His purpose was to scare them. He was there and he saw the vehicle leave the roadway.”

With all testimony being entered for the purposes of the examination hearing, Judge Megan Stiverson found probable cause existed to bound the case over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for a criminal pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.

Damron has also been charged with reckless driving causing death—as well as a slew of other criminal allegations unrelated to the crash—but will not appear for an examination hearing until the court receives the findings from a forensic psychiatry interview to determine his criminal culpability.

